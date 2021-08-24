Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Healthcare APP Developer Health Headline to Jointly Develop Comprehensive Healthcare Service Platform

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Health Headline Technology (Hubei) Co., Ltd. (“Health Headline”), the parent company of Health Headline APP. Leveraging the Company’s Video-as-a-Service solutions (“JG VaaS”), Aurora Mobile helps Health Headline deliver comprehensive healthcare information to users in China.

In China, rising living standards continue to boost overall well-being, creating more public awareness on healthy living and demand for comprehensive healthcare services. In the mobility era, people are faced with information overload from countless platforms and resources. Traditionally, there has been a lack of diversified, professional, and personalized high quality content available in the healthcare information service sector.

To provide more digitalized services, Health Headline APP has expanded its service channels to include social e-commerce, in addition to providing users with targeted and personalized information on more than 40 healthcare related content channels. The professionally curated content caters to public demand for comprehensive healthcare information on healthy living habits, policy trends, industry trends, scientific medical knowledge, healthcare management and retirement. Even the elderly and young children can easily learn and understand popular health topics in articles, videos, infographics and other user-friendly formats. Backed by professional doctors, healthcare experts, and well-known self-publishing authors, the platform creates a closed loop of services designed for sharing scientific healthcare and know-how, promotes online engagement and social e-commerce.

JG VaaS optimizes high-quality content comprising of more than 130 million short videos and over 200,000 daily updates produced by over 100,000 contracted content providers. At the same time, JG VaaS also provides comprehensive analytical capabilities on user behaviors, content preferences and application scenarios. Leveraging these high-quality videos and AI-driven analytics in JG VaaS, Health Headline APP provides users with immersive short video services powered by its own proprietary algorithm on recommendations, rich media and digital healthcare information. All these advantages continue to enhance Health Headline APP’s user experience and user stickiness in various interest groups.