SEforALL and Google to Launch New Compact to Decarbonize Electricity Globally

Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - - With support from UN-Energy, SEforALL and Google
plan to build a global coalition of companies, governments and others interested
in fully decarbonizing their energy consumption, starting with the launch of the
24/7 Carbon-free Energy Compact.

A carbon-free electricity sector is the foundation for reaching a net-zero
global economy. Electricity generates 25% of the world's greenhouse gas
emissions, and is key to decarbonizing other sectors of the economy, including
buildings, transport, and industry. To achieve net-zero emissions across the
global economy by 2050, electricity must become the core of the energy system
and be decarbonized even faster, while expanding to meet the increasing demands
of millions who lack adequate access to electricity today.

Google is building on its three-decades long commitment to sustainability for
people and planet by aiming to operate on carbon-free energy - every hour of
every day, at all of its data centers and office campuses around the world, by
2030. This more ambitious commitment will be captured in an Energy Compact, an
innovation introduced by SEforALL and backed by UN-Energy as a key outcome of
the upcoming UN High-level Dialogue on Energy in September, The Energy Compacts
are public and trackable commitments, with specific actions, made by
governments, companies and others to achieve energy transition goals by 2030 -
including universal access to affordable and clean energy.

Google and SEforALL will leverage Google's experience to build a global Compact
for 24/7 Carbon-free Energy (CFE). Google and SEforAll are calling on companies,
governments and other stakeholders who commit to the principles of 24/7 CFE to
join the Compact and work together to enact the policies critical to fully
decarbonize the world's electricity systems.

"We are eager to work with Sustainable Energy for All and the world's
governments and corporations to fully decarbonize grids and support a
carbon-free economy. With this global Compact, we have a unique opportunity to
transform energy policies, technologies, and procurement practices- but only if
we work together." said Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer of Google.

"This partnership with Google sends a powerful signal that none of us alone can
achieve the scale necessary to tackle the double crisis of climate and energy
poverty. The only hope we have to heal our planet and to provide opportunities
for billions is together through partnerships like this that can pave the way
for others to follow." said Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative to
