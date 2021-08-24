SEforALL and Google to Launch New Compact to Decarbonize Electricity Globally

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Google is building on its three-decades long commitment to sustainability forpeople and planet by aiming to operate on carbon-free energy - every hour ofevery day, at all of its data centers and office campuses around the world, by2030. This more ambitious commitment will be captured in an Energy Compact, aninnovation introduced by SEforALL and backed by UN-Energy as a key outcome ofthe upcoming UN High-level Dialogue on Energy in September, The Energy Compactsare public and trackable commitments, with specific actions, made bygovernments, companies and others to achieve energy transition goals by 2030 -including universal access to affordable and clean energy.Google and SEforALL will leverage Google's experience to build a global Compactfor 24/7 Carbon-free Energy (CFE). Google and SEforAll are calling on companies,governments and other stakeholders who commit to the principles of 24/7 CFE tojoin the Compact and work together to enact the policies critical to fullydecarbonize the world's electricity systems."We are eager to work with Sustainable Energy for All and the world'sgovernments and corporations to fully decarbonize grids and support acarbon-free economy. With this global Compact, we have a unique opportunity totransform energy policies, technologies, and procurement practices- but only ifwe work together." said Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer of Google."This partnership with Google sends a powerful signal that none of us alone canachieve the scale necessary to tackle the double crisis of climate and energypoverty. The only hope we have to heal our planet and to provide opportunitiesfor billions is together through partnerships like this that can pave the wayfor others to follow." said Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative to