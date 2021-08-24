checkAd

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Borrows Experience of EU Experts to Explore New Business Opportunities in Solar Energy Circular Economy

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.08.2021, 11:30  |  30   |   |   

Industrial Technology Research Institute / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Borrows Experience of EU Experts to Explore New Business Opportunities in Solar Energy Circular Economy

24-Aug-2021 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Borrows Experience of EU Experts to Explore New Business Opportunities in Solar Energy Circular Economy

 

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 24 August 2021 - The lifespan of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels can reach 30 years, if not properly disposed of, it is expected that the cumulative amount of global solar module waste will reach 8 million tons by 2030. How to incorporate waste solar modules into the circular economic model is a major issue. With the support of the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) innovated the "Easy-Dismantled PV Module" and reinvented the solar module. ITRI introduced easy-to-dismantle materials and new structure designs in the upstream manufacturing end of the solar module value chain, enabling the complete dismantling of waste solar panels, greatly increasing the value of solar module recycling.
 

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=df91aa87d1b0687667c93de3032b505f

The redesign of PV module can toward the net-zero and truly renewable energy future. 

 

To further introduce the new technology to the international market, ITRI will hold the "Approaching to Green More: Easy-Dismantled PV Module" webinar on September 16th (Thu), 2021, to analyze EU solar panel recycling trends and opportunities for innovative technologies to enter the international market. The webinar has invited Dr. Frank Lenzmann of the Energy research Centre of the Netherlands to share his experiences and discuss the life cycle of solar PV modules and how to solve the latest environmental challenges.

 

In addition, the ITRI Material and Chemical Research Laboratories will also share the research and development spirit behind the innovation of the Easy-Dismantled PV Module that retains the high conversion efficiency of the PV panel. The webinar also invited high profile listed companies from Taiwan to share the latest PV panel material trends. San Fang Chemical Industry and United Renewable Energy will discuss thermoplastic sealing film technology and trends in the manufacturing capacity of the Easy-Dismantled PV Module. Through this event we hope to unite global companies in availing new technologies and creating industry momentum, developing competitive advantages and becoming future partners. We welcome all of you to join us online!

Event webpage: https://easy-pv-module.itri.org.tw/

 

Contact

Tang-Xi, Yu

tangxi@itri.org.tw

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Issuer: Industrial Technology Research Institute
Taipei
Taiwan
EQS News ID: 1228510

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1228510  24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228510&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Borrows Experience of EU Experts to Explore New Business Opportunities in Solar Energy Circular Economy Industrial Technology Research Institute / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Borrows Experience of EU Experts to Explore New Business Opportunities in Solar Energy Circular Economy 24-Aug-2021 / 11:30 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive confirms robust operational performance
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS unterzeichnet Vertrag zur Übernahme des Microbial Control ...
Modern Plant Based Foods - Newsflow weckt Hoffnungen auf neue Rallye.
DGAP-News: Lloyd Fonds AG erzielt Nachsteuergewinn von 3,7 Mio. EUR im 1. Hj. 2021
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP präsentiert starke Quartalszahlen mit signifikanter Steigerung aller ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS signs contract to acquire Microbial Control business of IFF
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Arbonia with marked increase in revenue and profitability compared to previous year
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement