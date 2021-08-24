Friendable Releases New Shopping Experience for Its Fan Pass Livestream Platform

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce a new shopping experience developed and enhanced to maximize company revenues, artist exposure and merchandise sales on the Fan Pass platform.

The online storefront offers features, design and navigation upgrades that elevate each Fan Pass artist, providing them with greater visibility on the platform and thus additional opportunity for increased sales. At the same time, the store’s newly enhanced technology will continue to track, target and re-target fans that have visited an artist store but have yet to make their first merchandise purchase. This ensures that the Fan Pass platform maximizes the opportunity to generate repeat customers and/or future buyers.

“Complementary to the design of version 2.0 of our Fan Pass platform, we have long-desired to update and dial-in the efficiency of our e-commerce storefront,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “With this upgrade complete, we can check another box in our previously announced 120-execution plan. Our roadmap to increase monetization and revenue opportunities is flagged with huge milestones.”

Friendable’s list of completed enhancements include the creation of a new UI and shopping experience, integration with version 2.0, the addition of more exclusive products and recommended product features, and the capability for fans to easily search for and purchase exclusive artist merchandise across all music genres.

“As we continue to advance on our growth strategy, we see all facets of the business taking shape, performing well, and beginning to build. As we have said before, our focus is on the artists using our platform; our team has listened to their feedback and now it’s time to scale-up the technology and tools Fan Pass has either added or rebuilt to support this scalable growth. Thank you to our amazing team, partners, shareholders, artists and their fans. We are in this together and we at Friendable appreciate all the support,” Rositano concluded.