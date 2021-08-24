DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous EcoGraf Limited: Sustainability Focus Drives Value for Australian BAM Facility 24.08.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZERO WASTE, RENEWABLE ENERGY AND USE OF SECONDARY GREYWATER TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING ESG CREDENTIALS

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce progress on key sustainability activities for its new Australian Battery Anode Material facility, that include:

- Zero waste operating strategy with the goal of utilising 100% of feedstock through product innovation and development

- Engineered water processing solutions to treat and recycle Kwinana-Rockingham wastewater and achieve a 75% reduction in water usage

- Adoption of renewable energy content within the Kwinana-Rockingham Industrial zone

- Lowering carbon emissions footprint through the development of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) models with customers.

Increasing the sustainability content to complement the Company's existing strong ESG credentials has been a key focus during the pre-construction and detailed engineering design phase.

Zero Waste Operating Strategy

A zero waste philosophy with process waste management, including developments to manage all waste streams, has been adopted. The strategy includes no gaseous emissions, secondary use of the processing plant graphite bi-product fines and calcite waste products generated from wastewater treatment.

A product development program to value-add 100% of the bi-product fines streams is being undertaken to fully utilise and re-process all bi-product fines into higher value industrial application products.

A green carbon recarburiser additive for the steel manufacturing industry, greenRECARB is one of the products under development.

Steel manufacturing using arc furnaces requires up to 4% carbon additive as recarburiser which is currently being sourced from high polluting petroleum coke materials.