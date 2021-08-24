checkAd

Tritium Pioneers Fast Chargers for the Mining Industry in Combination with Miller Technology’s Most Advanced Light Duty Mining Electric Vehicle

Tritium, a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), and Miller Technology, a leading supplier of mobile mining equipment for safety and productivity, today announced they are providing innovative fast chargers and light duty battery EVs for the mining industry. The companies’ inaugural project at the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (“BMA”) mine in Queensland is an important milestone, supporting the BHP Group’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Tritium provided RT175-S fast chargers to BMA for the project. At 175kW of output, the RT175-S can provide 171 kilometres (106 miles) of range to an EV in as little as 10 minutes. This robust charger is liquid cooled with an enclosure that is sealed and IP65 rated, protecting the power electronics against dirt and dust on mine sites.

“As the only liquid cooled, IP65-rated EV charging technology provider, Tritium is uniquely positioned to support the mining industry’s transition to electric vehicles through innovative charging technology that is sealed to protect against sediment, dust and moisture, and rated to operate in harsh conditions,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “Tritium’s chargers have been operating in the field since 2013 across an array of conditions from the Nordics to Australia. In this industry, that’s a long history of proven track record which gave Miller Technology the confidence to choose Tritium to partner with them in this operational change in support of their goal to reduce emissions at their sites.”

Tritium made modifications to the already robust RT175-S fast charger to meet and exceed Australian mining standards. The modifications made during this project influenced the design of Tritium’s latest charging products with inclusions such as additional safety standards and filtration capabilities.

Miller Technology provided BMA with their all-new, fully electric light duty vehicle, the Relay. Capable of charging in as little as 20 minutes for a typical 10-hour mining shift, the Relay can add up to two hours of additional run time through regenerative braking technology. Miller Technology has invested over a decade of research and development into the Relay, concentrating on serviceability, modularity with rugged design and construction.

