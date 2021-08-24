Maxar Awarded Contract to Build SXM-10 Satellite for SiriusXM

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) today announced it received an order to build another geostationary communications satellite for longtime customer SiriusXM, following the SXM-9 satellite order that was announced earlier this month.

Maxar has been building satellites for SiriusXM for more than two decades, including the first-generation Sirius satellites launched in 2000, the second-generation Sirius satellites launched in 2009 and 2013, and the company’s third-generation satellites, the last one of which was launched earlier this year.

“Maxar has been manufacturing communications satellites for SiriusXM for decades, and we’re proud to continue this relationship for both SXM-9 and SXM-10,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar’s Senior Vice President of Space Programs Delivery.

