checkAd

Fobi Launches New Digital Conference And Trade Show Management Platform For Conference Venues And Event Organizers Live In Person At The Industry’s Premiere Global Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 12:00  |  39   |   |   

Fobi Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development Mike Canevaro to launch new Venue Management System for Conferences & Events at the Society for Independent Show Operators (SISO) Summer Conference to be held August 24-26 in Louisville Kentucky

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce the release of their new Venue Management System for Conferences & Events that will help venues and conference organizers provide a better, mobile-first contactless customer experience, reduce costs and get better analytics about how attendees are interacting with their event. This packaged solution consists of Fobi’s Passcreator Wallet passes and proprietary Smart Tap Devices and the new Smart Scan Pass Validation App for event check-in and management as well as Fobi’s Insight Portal for event analytics.

Fobi’s new Venue Management System for Conferences & Events is officially being launched at the Society for Independent Show Operators (SISO) summer conference to be held August 24-26 in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the pre-eminent show for Conference Operators in North America. SVP of Business Development Mike Canevaro will be at the Event for the launch and will be meeting with many key decision-makers for some of the largest Conference Management companies in the world.

NEW SERVICE DRAWS ON FOBI’S EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE AND PROVEN SUCCESS AS A LEADER IN THE VENUE MANAGEMENT SPACE

Drawing on Fobi’s extensive experience in Venue Management, this new packaged system is a sophisticated, end-to-end mobile-first and contactless solution that digitizes and automates the entire event registration & check-in process for conferences and attendees.

Fobi SVP Mike Canevaro stated: “We are very excited to launch our new product and service live at this year’s event. Our latest product will help transform the Event and Conference sector and provide much-needed support to an industry that has faced many economic challenges over the last 19 months due to the forced lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 virus. The Conference & Events industry is in desperate need of turn-key solutions that provide a safe and contactless digital experience for their guests. I believe we will benefit from immediate adoption as we help create much-needed new line revenues opportunities for event operators through new digital sponsorships and we will enable show organizers the ability to monetize their event data via their show exhibitors, attendees and third parties.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fobi Launches New Digital Conference And Trade Show Management Platform For Conference Venues And Event Organizers Live In Person At The Industry’s Premiere Global Event Fobi Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development Mike Canevaro to launch new Venue Management System for Conferences & Events at the Society for Independent Show Operators (SISO) Summer Conference to be held August 24-26 in Louisville …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Cronos Group and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Achievement of Equity Milestone in Partnership to Produce ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board