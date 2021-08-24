Fobi Launches New Digital Conference And Trade Show Management Platform For Conference Venues And Event Organizers Live In Person At The Industry’s Premiere Global Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce the release of their new Venue Management System for Conferences & Events that will help venues and conference organizers provide a better, mobile-first contactless customer experience, reduce costs and get better analytics about how attendees are interacting with their event. This packaged solution consists of Fobi’s Passcreator Wallet passes and proprietary Smart Tap Devices and the new Smart Scan Pass Validation App for event check-in and management as well as Fobi’s Insight Portal for event analytics.

Fobi Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development Mike Canevaro to launch new Venue Management System for Conferences & Events at the Society for Independent Show Operators (SISO) Summer Conference to be held August 24-26 in Louisville Kentucky

Fobi’s new Venue Management System for Conferences & Events is officially being launched at the Society for Independent Show Operators (SISO) summer conference to be held August 24-26 in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the pre-eminent show for Conference Operators in North America. SVP of Business Development Mike Canevaro will be at the Event for the launch and will be meeting with many key decision-makers for some of the largest Conference Management companies in the world.

NEW SERVICE DRAWS ON FOBI’S EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE AND PROVEN SUCCESS AS A LEADER IN THE VENUE MANAGEMENT SPACE

Drawing on Fobi’s extensive experience in Venue Management, this new packaged system is a sophisticated, end-to-end mobile-first and contactless solution that digitizes and automates the entire event registration & check-in process for conferences and attendees.

Fobi SVP Mike Canevaro stated: “We are very excited to launch our new product and service live at this year’s event. Our latest product will help transform the Event and Conference sector and provide much-needed support to an industry that has faced many economic challenges over the last 19 months due to the forced lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 virus. The Conference & Events industry is in desperate need of turn-key solutions that provide a safe and contactless digital experience for their guests. I believe we will benefit from immediate adoption as we help create much-needed new line revenues opportunities for event operators through new digital sponsorships and we will enable show organizers the ability to monetize their event data via their show exhibitors, attendees and third parties.”