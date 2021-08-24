iMedia Brands Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Increases 2021 Guidance

“Q2 represented a significant achievement for us,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of IMBI. “Despite short-term logistic challenges that caused inventory receipt delays, we continued to optimize our existing television networks and consumer brands while strengthening our balance sheet and completing the acquisition of a leading video advertising platform that we believe, when combined with our first party customer data and our OTT App platform, Float Left, will become online publishers’ most trusted video advertising platform. Strategically, our goal remains the same - to scale our television networks and consumer brands while improving our digital services offerings because we believe those successes will continue to accelerate our timeline to becoming the leading single-source partner to brands and advertisers seeking to entertain and transact with customers using interactive video.”

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Summary & Recent Highlights

Q2 12-month rolling active customers grew by 9% compared to same prior-year period, driven by 40% growth in new customers. July 2021 marked the 10 th consecutive month of year-over-year new customer growth and the best overall customer file growth rate since April 2010.

consecutive month of year-over-year new customer growth and the best overall customer file growth rate since April 2010. Q2 net sales were $113.4 million, a decrease of 9% compared to the same prior-year period, driven by the Company experiencing material delays in seasonal inventory receipts of its best-selling direct-import products resulting from the industry-wide container shortages and congestion delays at U.S. ports.

Year-to-date net sales were $226.6 million, which was 3% growth compared to the same prior year period and represent the strongest year-over-year net sales growth in the Company’s first two fiscal quarters in seven years. This success was driven primarily by the 66 new merchandise brand launches occurring year-to-date, which was a 65% increase in new brand launches compared to the same prior year period.

On June 28 th , 2021, ShopHQ launched in 20+ million high-definition homes in top U.S. markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington DC, Houston, and Boston through an affiliation agreement with RNN.

, 2021, ShopHQ launched in 20+ million high-definition homes in top U.S. markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington DC, Houston, and Boston through an affiliation agreement with RNN. Q2 gross margin was 42.3%, a 510-basis point improvement over the same prior-year period. Year-to-date gross margin was 41.5%, a 430-basis point improvement over the same prior-year period.

Q2 net loss attributable to shareholders was ($4.2) million, a $5.3 million decrease from the same prior-year period. Year-to-date net loss attributable to shareholders was ($7.5) million, a $1.7 million decrease from the same prior-year period.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $8.3 million, a $2.4 million decrease from the same prior-year period. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was $16.4 million, a $7.3 million increase or 80% improvement, over the same prior-year period and the highest Q2 year-to-date adjusted EBITDA in the Company’s history.

Strategic Acquisition of Leading Video Advertising Platform: On July 30, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisition of Synacor’s Portal and Advertising business segment. The Company has relaunched this business as iMedia Digital Services (“iMDS”) and will offer iMedia’s existing OTT App platform, Float Left (www.floatleft.tv), as one of its products. iMedia expects this transaction to be accretive and expects iMDS to generate at least $45 million in profitable revenue over the next twelve months.

Strengthening Its Balance Sheet: On June 14, 2021, the Company closed on a common stock equity raise, generating proceeds of $40.3 million, net of discounts, commissions, and other offering costs. On July 30, 2021, the Company closed on a new, expanded $108.5 million debt financing facility to replace its previous facility.





Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Results

SUMMARY RESULTS AND KEY OPERATING METRICS ($ Millions, except average selling price and EPS) Q2

7/31/2021 Q2

8/1/2020 Q2

Change YTD 2021

7/31/2021 YTD 2020

8/1/2020

Change Net Sales $ 113.4 $ 124.5 (9 %) $ 226.6 $ 220.3 3 % Gross Margin % 42.3 % 37.2 % 510 bps 41.5 % 37.1 % 430 bps Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (0.1 ) $ - N/A $ (0.3 ) $ - N/A Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (4.2 ) $ 1.1 (486 %) $ (7.5 ) $ (5.8 ) (30 %) EPS $ (0.22 ) $ 0.11 (310 %) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.65 ) 34 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.3 $ 10.7 (23 %) $ 16.4 $ 9.1 81 % Net Shipped Units (000s) 1,521 1,763 (14 %) 3,034 3,111 (2 %) Average Selling Price (ASP) $ 67 $ 64 5 % $ 66 $ 63 5 % Return Rate % 15.5 % 11.9 % 360 bps 16.1 % 14.6 % 150 bps ShopHQ Digital Net Sales % 47.2 % 50.1 % (290 bps) 49.4 % 51.4 % (200 bps) Total Customers - 12 Month Rolling (000s) 1,109 1,014 9 % N/A N/A N/A % of ShopHQ Net Merchandise Sales by Category Jewelry & Watches 49 % 36 % 48 % 40 % Home & Consumer Electronics 17 % 11 % 16 % 13 % Beauty & Health 20 % 43 % 21 % 35 % Fashion & Accessories 14 % 10 % 15 % 12 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





Liquidity and Capital Resources



As of July 31, 2021, total unrestricted cash was $20.9 million, an increase of $5.4 million from the prior year-end. The Company also had an additional $13.5 million of unused availability on its new revolving credit facility.

Increased Outlook

For Q3 2021, the Company anticipates reporting at least $9 million of adjusted EBITDA and approximately $127 million in net sales, which is approximately 17% growth in net sales compared to the same prior year period.

For the full year 2021, the Company anticipates reporting full year adjusted EBITDA between $37 and $40 million, which is an increase from its previous guidance range of between $35 and $37 million. In addition, the Company anticipates reporting full year net sales of approximately $502 million, which is a $12 million increase from management’s Q1 guidance.

iMEDIA BRANDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) July 31, January 30, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 20,918 $ 15,485 Restricted Cash 2,192 - Accounts receivable, net 64,324 61,951 Inventories 76,735 68,715 Current portion of television broadcast rights, net 24,972 19,725 Prepaid expenses and other 15,027 7,853 Total current assets 204,168 173,729 Property and equipment, net 44,593 41,988 Television broadcast rights, net 46,234 7,028 Intangible assets, net 36,915 2,359 Other assets 12,936 1,533 Total Assets $ 344,846 $ 226,637 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 58,535 $ 77,995 Accrued liabilities 31,816 29,509 Current portion of television broadcast rights obligation 29,441 29,173 Current portion of long term credit facility - 2,714 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,036 462 Deferred revenue 679 213 Total current liabilities 121,507 140,066 Other long term liabilities 64,157 8,855 Long term credit facilities 73,919 50,666 Total liabilities 259,583 199,587 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 400,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 29,600,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2021 and January 30, 2021; 21,254,414 and 13,019,061 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and January 30, 2021 212 130 Additional paid-in capital 536,835 474,375 Accumulated deficit (454,932 ) (447,455 ) Total shareholders' equity 82,115 27,050 Equity of the Non-Controlling Interest 3,148 $ - Total Equity $ 85,263 $ 27,050 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 344,846 $ 226,637





iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three-Month Periods Ended

For the Six-Month Periods Ended

July 31, August 1, July 31, August 1, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 113,442 $ 124,515 $ 226,644 $ 220,349 Cost of sales $ 65,456 78,223 132,651 138,500 Gross profit $ 47,986 $ 46,292 93,993 81,849 Margin % 42.3 % 37.2 % 41.5 % 37.1 % Operating expense: Distribution and selling $ 35,357 31,875 69,605 65,610 General and administrative $ 7,387 5,104 13,822 10,471 Depreciation and amortization $ 7,611 6,842 14,986 8,723 Restructuring costs $ - - - 209 Total operating expense $ 50,355 $ 43,821 98,413 85,013 Operating income (loss) $ (2,369 ) $ 2,471 (4,420 ) (3,164 ) Other income (expense): Interest income $ 39 - 39 1 Debt Extinguishment $ (654 ) - (654 ) - Interest expense $ (1,381 ) (1,402 ) (2,694 ) (2,581 ) Total other expense $ (1,996 ) $ (1,402 ) (3,309 ) (2,580 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes $ (4,365 ) $ 1,069 $ (7,729 ) (5,744 ) Income tax provision $ (15 ) (15 ) (30 ) (30 ) Net income (loss) $ (4,380 ) $ 1,054 $ (7,759 ) $ (5,774 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (131 ) - (282 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (4,249 ) $ 1,054 $ (7,477 ) $ (5,774 ) Net income (loss) per common share $ (0.22 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.43 ) $ (0.65 ) Net income (loss) per common share ---assuming dilution $ (0.22 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.43 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,101,652 9,532,369 17,314,317 8,911,580 Diluted 19,101,652 9,896,729 17,314,317 8,911,580





iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERFORMANCE MEASURES BY SEGMENT ($ in Millions) For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net Sales $ 94.8 $ 18.6 $ 113.4 $ 120.7 $ 3.8 $ 124.5 Gross Profit $ 39.3 $ 8.7 $ 48.0 $ 44.7 $ 1.6 $ 46.3 Operating Loss $ (2.8 ) $ 0.4 $ (2.4 ) $ 3.7 $ (1.3 ) $ 2.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6.4 $ 1.9 $ 8.3 $ 11.8 $ (1.1 ) $ 10.7 For the Six-Month Period Ended For the Six-Month Period Ended July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net Sales $ 195.0 $ 31.6 $ 226.6 $ 214.5 $ 5.8 $ 220.3 Gross Profit $ 79.7 $ 14.3 $ 94.0 $ 79.7 $ 2.1 $ 81.8 Operating Loss $ (4.6 ) $ 0.2 $ (4.4 ) $ - $ (3.1 ) $ (3.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 13.5 $ 2.9 $ 16.4 $ 11.8 $ (2.7 ) $ 9.1





iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA: (Unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (4,249 ) $ 1,054 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 8,572 7,840 Interest income (39 ) - Interest expense 1,381 1,402 Income taxes 15 15 EBITDA (as defined) $ 4,948 $ 722 $ 5,680 $ 11,427 $ (1,116 ) $ 10,311 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 4,948 $ 722 $ 5,680 $ 11,427 $ (1,116 ) $ 10,311 Adjustments: Transaction, settlement and integration costs, net (a) 40 1,180 1,220 315 - 315 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 758 - 758 109 - 109 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 654 - 654 - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,400 $ 1,902 $ 8,312 $ 11,851 $ (1,116 ) $ 10,734 For the Six-Month Period Ended For the Six-Month Period Ended July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (7,477 ) $ (5,774 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 16,888 10,745 Interest income (39 ) (1 ) Interest expense 2,695 2,581 Income taxes 30 30 EBITDA (as defined) $ 10,915 $ 1,182 $ 12,097 $ 10,364 $ (2,783 ) $ 7,581 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 10,915 $ 1,182 $ 12,097 $ 10,364 $ (2,783 ) $ 7,581 Adjustments: Restructuring costs - - - 209 - 209 One-time customer concessions 341 - 341 - - - Transaction, settlement and integration costs, net 164 1,756 1,920 574 - 574 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 1,436 - 1,436 723 - 723 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 654 - 654 - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,510 $ 2,938 $ 16,448 $ 11,870 $ (2,783 ) $ 9,087

(a) Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three-month period ended July 31, 2021, includes transaction and integration costs related primarily to the Christopher & Banks transaction. Transaction, settlement and integration costs for three-month period ended August 1, 2020, includes contract settlement costs, business acquisition and integration-related costs.



Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; restructuring costs; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the “Adjusted EBITDA” measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the Adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in this release.

