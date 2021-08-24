checkAd

Credit Demand Rebounds as Canada Reopens

  • Overall credit market health improved as economic and credit recovery strengthens
  • Demand for new credit rose as pandemic-related restrictions relaxed and the Canadian economy reopened

  • Mortgage originations led the rebound, driven by a strong housing market and low interest rates

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TransUnion released the findings of its Q2 2021 TransUnion Canada Credit Industry Insights Report, which showed that the credit market has begun to recover as the economy reopens. Positive momentum around key consumer credit trends and performance contributed to TransUnion Canada’s Credit Industry Indicator (CII) rising to 93.5 points, up nine points from the previous quarter and up 29 points from the lowest point in the pandemic (August 2020 at 63.6). The CII, which TransUnion launched in July 2021, is a country-specific measure of consumer credit health trends in four categories: demand, supply, consumer behaviour and performance.


An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91099796-2e70-47d3 ...

Source: TransUnion Canada consumer credit database.

(i) A lower CII number compared to the prior period represents a decline in credit health, while a higher number reflects an improvement. The CII number needs to be looked at in relation to the previous period(s) and not in isolation. In June 2021, the CII of 93.5 represented an improvement in credit health compared to same month prior year (June 2020) and compared to prior month (May 2021).

“With the economy reopening and many Canadians returning to some normalcy, we expect to see overall consumption and demand ramp up,” said Matt Fabian, director of financial services research and consulting at TransUnion. “As consumer confidence soars and the pandemic recovery continues, lenders need to be prepared to meet the increase in credit demand.”

Consumers are re-engaging and driving demand for new credit

TransUnion’s Industry Insights Report shows that consumers’ demand for credit began to increase in Q2 2021, with applications for credit (i.e., inquiries) returning to pre-pandemic levels. Inquiries rose 5% from June 2020 to June 2021, with the growth led predominantly by low-risk consumers, as inquiries from super prime2 consumers were up 29% YoY.

