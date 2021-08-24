checkAd

Regione Marche Powers Up Security with Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Solutions help Regione Marche implement an agile, unified, and streamlined approach to security

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has been chosen by Regione Marche, the local government body governing the Italian region of Marche, with the aim of driving the security consolidating multiple point solutions and clusters into a powerful, scalable security infrastructure, improving management consistency across environments and locations and ensuring security continuity for the business and services.

Located in central Italy, the region of Marche, include five provinces and 239 municipalities, is governed by a local organization, called Regione Marche, counting 3000 employees and managing a wide range of administrative, financial, healthcare, and political services. Especially, as Regione Marche manages the sensitive data both healthcare and financial of all inhabitants, the security was always very important for this public administration. But, due to the persistent movement of cyber-attacks and threats, such as attacks range from phishing and website defacement to malware and advanced persistent threats aimed at data exfiltration, for Regione Marche it became very difficult to ensure security consistently across the region.

The main challenge for Regione Marche was the firewall management, because the IT infrastructure counted five different firewalls with five different management systems. "It was a battle to manage our security infrastructure consistently," said Domenico Cacciari, Network Administrator for Regione Marche. "We didn't have a unified view of our infrastructure, and if something went wrong, troubleshooting was crazy. We began looking for a centralized security solution that could be managed from a single pane of glass."

After considering several options, Regione Marche found in Check Point solutions - Check Point Quantum Next Generation Security Gateways, Check Point Virtual Systems and R80.40 Security Management - the best technology to meet its needs and the easiest system to configurate. The choice revealed prodigious when COVID hit. The situation immediately got worse, because within a day, most employees began working from home, which increased the need for strong security, VPN access, and high bandwidth.

