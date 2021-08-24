EANS-Tip Announcement Borealis AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 24.08.2021, 12:10 | 17 | 0 | 0 24.08.2021, 12:10 |

The company Borealis AG is declaring the following financial reports below:



Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock

Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 24.08.2021

Publication Location:

https://www.borealisgroup.com/company/investor-relations/overview





Further inquiry note:

Elisabeth Schopf

Group Funding Manager - Treasury & Funding



Borealis AG | Wagramer Straße 17-19 | 1220 Wien | Austria

e-mail: elisabeth.schopf@borealisgroup.com | www.borealisgroup.com

Tel. +43 1 22400 707 | Mobile +43 664 884 526 85

FN269858a | Commercial Court of Vienna



Borealis. Keep discovering.





issuer: Borealis AG

Wagramer Strasse 17-19

A-1220 Wien

phone: +43 1 22 400

FAX: 43 1 22400 333

mail: ir@borealisgroup.com

WWW: www.borealisgroup.com

ISIN: AT0000A0H0V3

OTS: Borealis AG





