EANS-Tip Announcement Borealis AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company Borealis AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 24.08.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.borealisgroup.com/company/investor-relations/overview
Further inquiry note:
Elisabeth Schopf
Group Funding Manager - Treasury & Funding
Borealis AG | Wagramer Straße 17-19 | 1220 Wien | Austria
e-mail: elisabeth.schopf@borealisgroup.com | www.borealisgroup.com
Tel. +43 1 22400 707 | Mobile +43 664 884 526 85
FN269858a | Commercial Court of Vienna
Borealis. Keep discovering.
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Borealis AG
Wagramer Strasse 17-19
A-1220 Wien
phone: +43 1 22 400
FAX: 43 1 22400 333
mail: ir@borealisgroup.com
WWW: www.borealisgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000A0H0V3
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/80044/5001295
OTS: Borealis AG
