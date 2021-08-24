Panthronics cuts development time and effort for NFC wireless charging with release of complete system reference design

GRAZ, Austria, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high performance wireless technology, today announced the release of a reference design for a complete NFC wireless charging system based on its ground-breaking PTX100W NFC wireless charging controller.

A system based on Panthronics' PTX100W NFC wireless charging controller can supply as much as 1W to the battery – twice the power capability of the next best competing product

By using the reference design, manufacturers of portable and wearable devices such as earbuds, smart watches, activity monitoring wristbands and smart glasses can quickly and easily implement the hardware and software for an NFC wireless charging system including both the PTX100W-based poller (charging station) and the listener (device), which features a standard NFC tag.

This means that OEMs which are building NFC wireless charging capability into new product designs can easily take advantage of the superior performance and features of the PTX100W, including:

1W received power at the listener, twice that of the nearest competitor, to give faster and more convenient battery charging

High tolerance of antenna displacement, giving great design flexibility and consistent high charging performance

Simple antenna matching circuitry to allow for optimal Transmit/Receive antenna matching with little development effort

The new reference design provides manufacturers of wearable and portable devices with a blueprint for a complete system design, including hardware schematics and Gerber files for both the poller and listener circuits, and separate software development kits (SDKs) for the poller and listener. The SDKs include source code for the NFC protocol software, and firmware for controlling charging operations. As well as the PTX100W NFC controller from Panthronics, the reference design also includes microcontrollers from Renesas for system control in the poller and listener circuits, and an Infineon NFC tag on the listener side.

The reference design has passed full system validation tests of both the hardware and software. Panthronics provides a world-class customer support service for the entire system, including 24/7 access to applications engineers, a rich set of online documentation, a Knowledge Base, and a security-protected portal for registered customers.

Mark Dickson, Chief Marketing Officer at Panthronics, said: "NFC wireless charging is emerging as the preferred technology for wearable devices because it allows for a small, low-cost antenna and flexible antenna positioning, while supplying up to 1W to the battery, provided the system uses the PTX100W. With this new reference design, Panthronics has now made the technology simple for device manufacturers to implement both in the charger and the device, reducing development effort and accelerating customers' time to market."

Engineers may request the PTX100W NFC charging reference design via the Panthronics website at www.panthronics.com/contact.

About Panthronics

Founded in 2014, Panthronics AG (PTX) is an established semiconductor product company with over 50 staff headquartered in Graz, Austria. It develops differentiated wireless solutions from the ground up for security and power applications. Panthronics' website is at www.panthronics.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600705/PTX100W_WLC_Launch.jpg