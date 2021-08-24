inTEST EMS Division to Sponsor 30th Anniversary SWTest 2021 Conference

“We are proud to be a sponsor of SWTest 2021,” said Mark Bradford, inTEST EMS VP of Sales and Strategic Accounts. “After more than a year of predominately working with our customers remotely, we are excited to meet face-to-face with customers again. We’ve spent the last year refining our product portfolio and are looking forward to offering some new solutions to better address the unique challenges of our customers.”

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications, announced today that its Electrical and Mechanical Solutions segment (EMS) will be a Gold-level sponsor of the 30th Anniversary SWTest 2021, the only industry conference that focuses on all aspects of semiconductor wafer and die level probe testing. The conference is scheduled to take place August 30-September 1, at the Rancho Bernardo Inn. inTEST EMS will be exhibiting at both the live and virtual events—Booth 201.

“Wafer testing has increased in complexity and now has more choices than ever before, while the decision timeline is ever shortening,” added inTEST EMS Director of Sales and Marketing, Bill Wyckoff. “It can be overwhelming for customers as they work through the myriad requirements and determine what equipment is necessary for their specific roadmaps and applications. EMS products (which include test head manipulators, docking systems, and test interfaces) help users of semiconductor ATE (automatic test equipment) enable the highest quality and lowest possible cost of test at Wafer Sort.”

On Tuesday, August 31, Mr. Wyckoff will be co-presenting a paper titled, ‘Towerless vs. Towered Probe Solutions; What is the most effective application for my wafer test interface?’ The intent of the presentation will be to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of both a towerless and towered probe solution to help customers determine the best approach for different applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events and financial results, such as statements of our plans, strategies and intentions, or our future performance or goals, that are based upon management's current expectations. Our forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” or “anticipates” or similar terminology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.