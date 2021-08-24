checkAd

inTEST EMS Division to Sponsor 30th Anniversary SWTest 2021 Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 12:30  |  43   |   |   

Only industry conference focusing on all aspects of semiconductor wafer and die level probe testing

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications, announced today that its Electrical and Mechanical Solutions segment (EMS) will be a Gold-level sponsor of the 30th Anniversary SWTest 2021, the only industry conference that focuses on all aspects of semiconductor wafer and die level probe testing. The conference is scheduled to take place August 30-September 1, at the Rancho Bernardo Inn. inTEST EMS will be exhibiting at both the live and virtual events—Booth 201.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of SWTest 2021,” said Mark Bradford, inTEST EMS VP of Sales and Strategic Accounts. “After more than a year of predominately working with our customers remotely, we are excited to meet face-to-face with customers again. We’ve spent the last year refining our product portfolio and are looking forward to offering some new solutions to better address the unique challenges of our customers.”

“Wafer testing has increased in complexity and now has more choices than ever before, while the decision timeline is ever shortening,” added inTEST EMS Director of Sales and Marketing, Bill Wyckoff. “It can be overwhelming for customers as they work through the myriad requirements and determine what equipment is necessary for their specific roadmaps and applications. EMS products (which include test head manipulators, docking systems, and test interfaces) help users of semiconductor ATE (automatic test equipment) enable the highest quality and lowest possible cost of test at Wafer Sort.”

On Tuesday, August 31, Mr. Wyckoff will be co-presenting a paper titled, ‘Towerless vs. Towered Probe Solutions; What is the most effective application for my wafer test interface?’ The intent of the presentation will be to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of both a towerless and towered probe solution to help customers determine the best approach for different applications.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events and financial results, such as statements of our plans, strategies and intentions, or our future performance or goals, that are based upon management's current expectations. Our forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” or “anticipates” or similar terminology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

inTEST EMS Division to Sponsor 30th Anniversary SWTest 2021 Conference Only industry conference focusing on all aspects of semiconductor wafer and die level probe testingMT. LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Bavarian Nordic Receives Funding from the Danish Ministry of Health to Advance the Development of ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board