Rugby Mining Announces CAD$2,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Update on Proximo Acquisition

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire service or for dissemination in the United States

Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) announces that its board of directors has approved a proposed private placement offering of up to 20,833,333 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the “Offering”). Completion of the Offering is one of the conditions of the recently announced proposed acquisition of Proximo Resources Pty Ltd (“Proximo”), see press release dated July 26, 2021 (the ”Transaction”).

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) half common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of closing of the Offering (the “Expiry Date”); provided, in the event the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) is $0.30 or greater per common share during any 10 consecutive trading day period, the Expiry Date will be accelerated such that the Warrants will expire at 4.00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to warrantholders.

A material change report relating to the Offering is being filed less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering. The shorter period is necessary in order to permit the Company to close the Offering in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.

Closing of the proposed Offering is anticipated to occur on or about September 23, 2021. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used principally for exploration on Proximo’s Salvadora project located in Chile and for general expenses. Proceeds of the Offering will be escrowed; and will be released to the Company concurrently with the closing of the Transaction.

Proximo Acquisition Update

Further to the Company’s press release of July 26, 2021, the Company wishes to provide an update on its proposed acquisition of 100% of Proximo. The TSXV has conditionally accepted the Transaction. Final acceptance of the Transaction is conditional on the Company satisfying the filing requirements outlined in the TSXV’s conditional acceptance letter in compliance with TSXV Policy 5.3 which the Company is in the process of completing. Completion of the Offering is a condition to closing the Transaction.

