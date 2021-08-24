checkAd

IAA Names Susan Healy Executive Vice President and CFO

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces that effective September 1, 2021, Susan Healy will join the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Healy is a finance and Wall Street veteran with more than 25 years of experience driving growth and operational improvement at a number of highly respected, multinational companies. Healy will succeed Vance Johnston, who is leaving IAA to pursue other opportunities.

Over the past four-and-a-half years Healy served as the senior vice president, finance for $20 billion market capitalization beauty retailer Ulta Beauty, where she led corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, financial planning and analysis, treasury and procurement. Prior to Ulta Beauty, Healy was a strategic advisor to early-stage, venture-backed companies in the consumer, technology, health care and renewable energy sectors. She also held the role of CFO at apparel retailer Lands’ End, where she led the finance, accounting, legal, procurement and IT teams. After earning her J.D. from Harvard Law School, Healy began her career at global investment firm Goldman Sachs, where she executed over $25 billion of mergers and acquisitions transactions and $6 billion in financings, including six IPOs.

“We are very pleased to welcome Susan to our senior leadership team,” said John Kett, CEO and president of IAA. “Susan is a proven leader with significant finance, strategy and Wall Street experience that, along with her strong measurement and data philosophy, make her an excellent addition to our leadership team. We are excited about the critical role she will play in driving sustainable growth and profitability at IAA, and I look forward to working closely with her as the company enters its next phase of digital transformation, expansion and innovation. We also want to thank Vance for his significant contributions, particularly his work helping to transition IAA to an independent public company following its spinoff in 2019. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The Company also reiterates its fiscal 2021 financial outlook, as provided in its August 3, 2021 press release.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

18.08.21IAA Breaks Ground on New Branches in Minnesota and Indiana
03.08.21IAA, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
