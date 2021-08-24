TELUS International Opens Third Digital CX Delivery Center in the U.S., Expanding into North Charleston

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, today announced the opening of its third site in the U.S. with a new digital CX delivery center in North Charleston. The company plans to create approximately 1,200 jobs by 2022 in North Charleston, adding to its more than 2,400 team members currently supporting digital CX and digital transformation programs from Las Vegas, Nevada and Folsom, California.

TELUS International's new digital CX delivery center in North Charleston (Photo: Business Wire)

"Following our successful second-quarter results announced late last month, which included double-digit organic growth, our company continues to hire top talent and open new sites around the world in order to support our clients’ growing needs for differentiated digital customer experience and digital transformation services,” said Chuck Koskovich, Chief Operating Officer, TELUS International. “We are thrilled to announce our newest site opening today in North Charleston and to recruit a significant number of new team members to join our global family of more than 56,000 who are without a doubt, driving the positive momentum we continue to achieve in the market.”

TELUS International’s delivery center in North Charleston is 80,000 square feet and features inspiring and spacious workspaces filled with natural light, as well as a long list of amenities for employees, including top-grade ergonomic workstations, a 24/7 gym, an onsite coffee shop, and an open-air BBQ area with a fire pit. In addition, the company offers competitive salaries and benefits including 401(k) and 401(k) matching, dental, health and vision insurance, and paid time off. Due to the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company supports remote work options as needed as well as enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures onsite to ensure employee safety.

“What makes North Charleston such an attractive destination for TELUS International’s first site on the east coast is its thriving technology scene, cultural diversity, and focus on education,” added Koskovich. “At TELUS International, our unique caring culture is reflected in how we prioritize our team members’ experiences by customizing the spaces, benefits, and amenities at each individual location to best meet the diverse needs of our global workforce. We believe that engaged, inspired team members are the best brand ambassadors of our clients’ products and services.”