AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - Solid prelim. H1/21

Dermapharm Holding SE (prelim. H1) Health Care MCap EUR 4.2bn

HOLD (from BUY) PT EUR 80.00 (+3% potential) Dermapharm posted solid H1/21 results. We like the company with its strong growth and returns potential - but everthing has its price. Down to HOLD.

Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") has posted solid prelim. H1/21 results showing accelerating top- and bottom-line growth. Both segments – the “Branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products” as well as “Herbal extracts” contributed to the nice development, whilst the “Parallel import business” still posted lackluster results. The company reiterates its FY 2021 guidance with sales seen up between 24-26% and EBITDA even outgrowing sales with an increase between 45-50%. After the strong share price performance, we are downgrading the stock from BUY to HOLD but leave our PT unchanged at EUR 80.00.