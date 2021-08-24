checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - Solid prelim. H1/21

AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - Solid prelim. H1/21

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
24.08.2021, 12:59  |  28   |   |   

Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") has posted solid prelim. H1/21 results showing accelerating top- and bottom-line growth.

Dermapharm Holding SE (prelim. H1)
 

Health Care

MCap EUR 4.2bn


HOLD (from BUY)

PT EUR 80.00 (+3% potential)

 

Dermapharm posted solid H1/21 results. We like the company with its strong growth and returns potential - but everthing has its price. Down to HOLD.

 
 

 

What’s it all about?

Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") has posted solid prelim. H1/21 results showing accelerating top- and bottom-line growth. Both segments – the “Branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products” as well as “Herbal extracts” contributed to the nice development, whilst the “Parallel import business” still posted lackluster results. The company reiterates its FY 2021 guidance with sales seen up between 24-26% and EBITDA even outgrowing sales with an increase between 45-50%. After the strong share price performance, we are downgrading the stock from BUY to HOLD but leave our PT unchanged at EUR 80.00.

Dermapharm Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - Solid prelim. H1/21 Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") has posted solid prelim. H1/21 results showing accelerating top- and bottom-line growth. Both segments – the “Branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products” as well as “Herbal extracts” contributed to the nice development, whilst the “Parallel import business” still posted lackluster results. The company reiterates its FY 2021 guidance with sales seen up between 24-26% and EBITDA even with an increase between 45-50%.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - Solid prelim. H1/21
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Business restart fully priced in
AlsterResearch AG Update: zooplus AG - Strong Q2 and takeover offer
AlsterResearch AG Update: Cancom SE - Solid growth rates in Q2, UK business sold
AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - Solid prelim. H1/21
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zulassung für FYB201 bei FDA eingereicht
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Sustained increase in orders; good visibility
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
lsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - H1/21, guidance and major acquisition; BUY
AlsterResearch AG Update: Bechtle AG - A lot of positive news flow
AlsterResearch AG Update: TeamViewer AG - Q2/21 with lower-thanexpected billings
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:10 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger machen bei Dermapharm nach Rekordjagd Kasse
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:31 UhrWDH/ROUNDUP: Immunmittel liefern Dermapharm Rückenwind
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:02 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Dax weiter erholt - MDax-Rekord
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09:52 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax-Erholung setzt sich fort - MDax-Rekord
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09:43 UhrROUNDUP: Immunmittel liefern Dermapharm Rückenwind
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09:35 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Dermapharm nach Zahlen auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
09:21 UhrDermapharm: BioNTech-Partner meldet Gewinnsprung
4investors | Kommentare
08:34 UhrJEFFERIES stuft Dermapharm auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
08:16 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax-Erholung dürfte sich fortsetzen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:54 UhrDermapharm verdient operativ deutlich mehr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten