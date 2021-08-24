checkAd

Poison free wasp trap - kill wasps without attracting bees

St. Gallen, 28/07/2021. In mid-summer wasps often become a real nuisance. They are intrusive and swarm on foods containing sugar. Their stings also present a real danger, especially to those who suffer an allergic reaction. There are, however, ways to combat these pests in a sustainable and ecological way.

Interesting facts about wasps If you want to drive wasps away from your patio or other areas where you congregate, you should start by finding out a little bit about these insects. Wasps mostly spend spring and early summer feeding on insect larvae. They therefore play a useful role in the ecosystem. An absence of the greedy wasps would very often lead to major plagues of aphids and other nasty pests. Some proteins which wasps gain from their diet are passed on to the larvae in the nests, with the wasps receiving a sugary liquid in return. Starting with the middle of summer, the number of larvae decreases sharply, and the wasps sugar supply ceases. As a result, they seek a replacement, and find it in abundance among us humans. Sweet drinks, ice cream, salad dressings and other sugary foods are a gold mine for wasps.

Why don't insects look for sugar in nature?

There's a good reason for that. Plums and some other types of fruit which could be used by wasps to supply them with sugar usually ripen during late summer. But the number of fruit trees is steadily decreasing. Especially in urban or other densely populated areas, hardly any fruit trees are planted. As a result, starting in the middle of summer, these insects barely have any sources of food available to them. Because of this, they're just waiting for us to have an ice cream or treat ourselves to a piece of fruitcake outdoors. The wasps do all they can to get hold of the sugar, displaying aggressive behaviour in the process. The most common reaction is violent defensive movements, hoping to drive the pests away. That's when the insects will use their stings to defend themselves. However, the problem isn't just the pain inflicted, there are many people who suffer an allergic reaction to wasp stings and require immediate medical attention. For this reason alone, it's useful to be able to eradicate them and control the situation.
