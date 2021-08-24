Hansong Technology Reference Design Adopts Summit Low Cost IoT Module for Adding Wireless Cinema to Smart TVs

“We see that thin Smart TVs have created a resurgence in adding supplemental wireless audio in every room of the home,” said Helge Kristensen, Vice President of Hansong. “The Hansong reference design includes software and hardware needed to allow our customers to quickly design their sound system of choice while taking advantage of Summits lower module cost structure for a premium audio experience.”

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology announces that Hansong an Original Design Manufacture (ODM) to major audio brands will offer a new technology reference platform targeting wireless soundbar, audio hub, and speakers based on Summits internet of things (IoT) transceiver module. The new low-cost module named “Discovery” is powered by Summit Wireless advanced Wi-Fi compatible software designed for fixed low latency wireless audio transmission and can support up to four tightly synchronized audio channels ideally suited for entry level home cinema applications.

“Hansong has been a valued partner to Summit and major audio brands around the world for many years,” said Tony Parker, Vice President, Business Development and Strategy. “We are pleased that Hansong has decided to support our Discovery module technology and excited to see how it will help brands grow the market by enabling new price points for consumers.”

About Hansong:

Hansong Technology was established in 1998 as a manufacturer of high performance, premium audio equipment. Since that time, the company profile has significantly expanded at a controlled pace to cover ODM and JDM manufacturing in multiple areas of consumer and commercial electronics. Hansong technology is high tech driven and provide cross industry technology platforms but with our experience in product categories such as home theater Hi-Fi and AV systems, custom installation product, professional audio, wireless technologies and commercial audio products well position to continue our expansion in AI and IoT segments. The workforce has kept pace with the company’s product expansion and has grown from 70 employees to nearly 1800 full time employees today. The engineering department is second to none with over 180 individuals in various disciplines from Industrial Design, mechanical, electrical and software engineering to project management. The company’s latest focus has been on AI and IoT which lead us to establish and launch our ODM cloud so we today provide complete turnkey solutions. Hansong’s manufacturing locations are currently in China Nanjing, and Vietnam Hanoi. For more information please do reach out to Hkristensen@Hansonggroup.com.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.:

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Hisense, Toshiba, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Onkyo, and others. Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for highdefinition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standard across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

