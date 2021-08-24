Li-Cycle Welcomes Lithium Industry Veterans to Board of Advisors

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that John Mitchell and Govind Arora have joined the Company’s Board of Advisors.

John Mitchell (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Mitchell and Mr. Arora both have an exceptional track record leading prominent companies at the senior executive level and join Li-Cycle at a critical juncture following its listing on the New York Stock Exchange. They will be providing management advisory services to Li-Cycle’s senior management team, leveraging their experience and expertise in the areas of business development, commercial support and strategic and business planning. The other members of the Board of Advisors are Dr. Yuan Gao and Dr. Ahmad Ghahreman, who have been providing technical advisory services to the Company over the past several years.

"John and Govind both have impressive backgrounds and we’re looking forward to leveraging their expertise as we pursue our growth plan,” said Ajay Kochhar, co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Li-Cycle. “They are aligned with our vision to create a truly circular battery supply chain by utilizing our breakthrough commercial technology to transform end-of-life batteries and battery production waste into materials of great value for our customers and partners.”

John Mitchell

“Li-Cycle has already served as a catalyst for tremendous, positive change in the lithium-ion battery market,” said Mr. Mitchell. “Li-Cycle’s technology is second to none and I look forward to working closely with Ajay and his best-in-class management team as the Company continues to disrupt an industry that needs a low-cost and sustainable battery supply chain.”

Mr. Mitchell brings more than 30 years of experience in executive leadership roles in specialty chemicals, energy materials, utility infrastructure, and industrial gases. He is currently a partner and co-founder of Blue Horizon Advisors and Blue Horizon Capital, focused on the world’s transition to the new energy economy by supporting leading companies to scale and providing index-based investment products across the new energy economy thematic. Previously, he served as President of Lithium for the Albemarle Corporation, where he guided Albemarle’s lithium division to a global market leading position. Prior to Albemarle, Mr. Mitchell served as Rockwood Lithium’s North American President, Environmental Management Corporation’s President, and Senior Advisor to Linde’s business in Africa and South America.