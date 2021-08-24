checkAd

Emerson Names Elizabeth Adefioye Chief People Officer

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today appointed Elizabeth Adefioye as its first chief people officer. Adefioye, who previously served as chief human resources officer for Ingredion, will lead a newly consolidated human resources function, including accountability for culture, employee experience, end-to-end talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, acquisition integration, organization development and effectiveness, total rewards and HRIS. She will have full responsibility for ensuring the people and culture agenda supports the company’s ambitious business objectives. She also joins Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive, which helps develop and guide the company’s global business strategies.

Elizabeth Adefioye, Emerson Chief People Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are gaining momentum around our cultural evolution, increasing our focus on creating an inclusive environment that further fuels the high-level innovation that has been a hallmark of Emerson for over 130 years,” said Emerson President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai. “Elizabeth is a proven leader with deep experience in guiding teams to success, and we are eager to see her bring this passion and spark to Emerson. Bringing in a leader of her caliber, knowledge and energy will only accelerate our efforts and reinforce Emerson as a destination workplace for exceptional talent.”

Adefioye led Ingredion’s culture transformation and development of a new purpose statement and updated values across the company. Prior to joining Ingredion in 2016, Adefioye held human resources leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Consumer Health, Medtronic and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

“Emerson is a well-known leader putting a renewed emphasis on creating a strong internal culture to propel not only the company but the industries it serves into a better future,” Adefioye said. “Companies can have the strongest strategy for growth, but if they don’t intentionally foster a culture that supports and empowers all voices across the organization, that strategy will not succeed. I’m energized to see Emerson’s commitment to culture and look forward to partnering with Lal, the Board and the entire organization to continue advancing progress together.”

An active leader in her field, Adefioye is an ambassador for the Network of Executive Women, serves on the board of the Society for Human Resources Management, Skills for Chicagoland’s Future and is a member of The Economic Club of Chicago. Adefioye was named to the “2021 Elite 100 Extraordinary Black Women” changing the face of Corporate America. She was recognized among the "2019 Most Powerful Women in Corporate America" by Black Enterprise and was a recipient of the 2018 "Women Worth Watching Awards" by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

Adefioye has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Lagos State University, a postgraduate degree in human resources management from the University of Westminster in London and a diploma in Building Leadership Capability and Leadership in Action from Glasgow Caledonian University. While she has lived and worked throughout the United States, Asia and Europe, Adefioye will relocate to Emerson’s St. Louis headquarters.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent reports filed with the SEC and the Safe Harbor Statement in our ESG report.

