The agreement between Global WholeHealth Partners Corp and Nunzia Pharmaceutical Inc. has been a great benefit to Global by Nunzia allowing Global to broker and sell through Nunzia's agreement the vaccines, as stated in 8K filings 03/08/21, 06/09/21, 06/15/21, and 06/24/21.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) is readying for sales due to the transition from Emergency Use Status to Full FDA Approval of Vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, as stated in 8K filing 06/15/21.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests announces full FDA Approval of the First COVID-19 Vaccine distributed by the company.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.

“This is tremendous news and couldn’t have come at a better time as we’ve witnessed the vaccination rates start to decline recently,” said Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP).

“The FDA’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine should serve as the vote of confidence that many people needed to hear. Especially the folks who have been hesitant on getting vaccinated,” Strongo continued.

“We (Global) were early supporters of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and obtained distribution rights to it back in June,” Strongo added

Link to the Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.’s 8K for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine distribution rights can be found by clicking here.

To support the FDA’s approval decision, the FDA reviewed updated data from the clinical trial which supported the Emergency Use Authorization and included a longer duration of follow-up in a larger clinical trial population.

In the FDA’s review for approval, the agency analyzed effectiveness data from approximately 20,000 vaccine and 20,000 placebo recipients ages 16 and older who did not have evidence of the COVID-19 virus infection within a week of receiving the second dose. The safety of Comirnaty was evaluated in approximately 22,000 people who received the vaccine and 22,000 people who received a placebo 16 years of age and older.