Immunocore Announces that U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency accept Biologics License Application and Marketing Authorization Application for Tebentafusp in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use accepted tebentafusp Marketing Authorization Application and will review under Accelerated Assessment Procedure

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, August 24, 2021) Immunocore Holdings Plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease, today announces that regulators in the United States and European Union have each accepted applications for the approval of tebentafusp (IMCgp100) for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review Immunocore’s Biologics License application (BLA) for tebentafusp (IMCgp100). The FDA has granted Priority Review to the Company’s BLA submission, a designation for drugs which, if approved, may provide significant improvements in the safety and effectiveness of the treatment of serious conditions. Priority Review designation shortens the review period from the standard ten months to six months from the filing acceptance of the BLA, and therefore, an expected PDUFA target action date of February 23, 2022.

The BLA was initiated and will be reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, an initiative of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence which is designed to expedite the delivery of safe and effective cancer treatments to patients. Tebentafusp is also being reviewed under the FDA’s Project Orbis initiative, which enables concurrent review by the health authorities in partner countries that have requested participation. Previously, the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to tebentafusp for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma.