checkAd

First Advantage to Host Upcoming Webinar Series on State of Drug Screening

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

ATLANTA , Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital
   
WHAT: Will host a webinar series exploring the state of drug screening.
   
WHEN: “In the Weeds on Today’s Drug Testing Landscape” will take place on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
   
  “The New Future of Drug Screening” will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
   
WHERE:  
 
To sign up for the August 31 event, click here.
 
To register for the September 23 webinar, click here.

DETAILS:

According to a June 2021 report from the American Medical Association, COVID-19 has increased drug abuse. Information from health agencies, law enforcement, emergency medical services, research journals and other sources indicates that every state has experienced a spike in overdoses or related problems during the pandemic. For employers, this is particularly concerning from a workplace safety and productivity perspective, especially in the face of potential regulatory testing changes. During these webinars, First Advantage will explore the state of drug screening and share expert insights to help employers navigate this “new” future.

“In the Weeds on Today’s Drug Testing Landscape”

On August 31, Josephine Kenney, Chief Global Compliance Officer for First Advantage, will join Bill Current, President and Founder of Current Consulting Group, to discuss the findings of this year’s employer drug testing survey conducted by Current’s organization. Kenney and Current will examine what’s happening now, the leading trends shaping employers’ actions and consider how employers can better manage the challenges of today’s drug screening landscape. Approved for one (1) continuing education credit hour from SHRM and HRCI.

To sign up, click here.

“The New Future of Drug Screening”

Recognizing the post-COVID-19 need for a highly digitized approach to recruiting, subject matter experts from First Advantage will deliver a demo of a virtual drug screening technology and explain how a leading retailer streamlined its process using this solution, reducing screening turnaround times and minimizing administrative burden. Session attendees will hear about macro trends in drug testing and compliance, including thoughts and considerations related to marijuana screening, and learn about changes in candidate onboarding expectations, complete with drug screening program suggestions that can help businesses onboard faster and reduce candidate drop-offs. Approved for one (1) continuing education credit hour from SHRM and HRCI.

To register, click here.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safe environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. 

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Elisabeth Warrick
First Advantage
employment.solutions@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Advantage to Host Upcoming Webinar Series on State of Drug Screening ATLANTA , Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WHO:First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital  WHAT:Will host a webinar series …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Bavarian Nordic Receives Funding from the Danish Ministry of Health to Advance the Development of ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board