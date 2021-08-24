Hemlo Continues to Intersect Anomalous Gold Horizons at the Armand Lake Volcanic Complex

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: HMLO) is pleased to provide an update on its drill program at the North Limb project, located 15 km north of the Hemlo Mine near Manitouwadge, Ontario.

Two drill grids have been instituted to cover the entire North Limb project as shown in Figure 1. Drillhole results announced on July 27 th , 2021, are now referenced to grid lines A-1150 (NL21-01, NL21-03, NL21-04), A-1000 (NL21-02) and A-1300 (NL21-05).





, 2021, are now referenced to grid lines A-1150 (NL21-01, NL21-03, NL21-04), A-1000 (NL21-02) and A-1300 (NL21-05). Armand Lake Volcanic Complex (ALVC): Drillholes NL21-06 (section A-150), NL21-07 and NL21-08 (Section A+725) and NL21-09 (Section A+475) totalling 1,897.5 metres were drilled on three sections over a strike of 875 m and were designed to test the Northeast and Southwest contacts of the ALVC.





Drillhole NL21-06 (Figure 3) intersected a broad 9.69 m interval grading 48 ppb Au (including 2.5 m grading 112 ppb Au) at a downhole depth of 454.76 to 464.45 m. This correlates well with a 1.95 m interval grading 135 ppb Au in historic drill hole Q-96-2 and defines an anomalous gold horizon over a 450 m vertical extent. Numerous additional strongly anomalous gold horizons were intersected in all three drill holes on this section (Table 1).





Multiple anomalous gold intersections in drillholes NL21-07and NL21-08 (Figure 4) have defined two contiguous horizons between the two holes over a vertical depth of 300 m including a broad zone over 8.50 m grading 103 ppb Au in NL21-08. Additional anomalous gold horizons were intersected in NL21-07, the down dip of which may have not been fully tested by NL21-08.





NL21-09 intersected multiple anomalous gold horizons (Figure 5), two of which correlate with anomalous gold intersections in historical hole F1-95-6 and which define a vertical contiguous gold horizon over 300 m depth. An upper intersection in NL21-09 graded 53 ppb gold over 12.85 m (including 2.46 m grading 157 ppb Au) and a lower intersection averaged 138 ppb gold over 10.55 m (including 257 ppb gold over 2.50 m).



Further analysis of multi-element ICP data using ioGAS geochemical software has allowed for identification of path-finder elements associated with anomalous Au mineralization in the Armand Lake Volcanic Complex. Elements such as Ag, As, Ba, Bi, Cu, Hg, Mo, Sb, Se, Te, and V are present, which is similar to Au-bearing intervals in the Hemlo Camp. While some of these elements are positively correlated with Au mineralization, others define broader horizons indicating a more extensive corridor of hydrothermal activity.

"We continue to be encouraged by the widespread intersection of contiguous anomalous gold horizons to depth and along considerable strike length," stated Brian Howlett, CEO of Hemlo Explorers. "These anomalous gold horizons, in addition to widespread elevated pathfinder elements like those at the Hemlo gold deposit, point to an extensive gold enriched hydrothermal system at the North Limb project. Recoding and interpretation of historical drill data has been instrumental to the ongoing interpretation and, accordingly, Hemlo Explorers has engaged the services of Orix Geosciences 2018 Inc. to digitally capture all North Limb project data including in excess of 29,000 m of historical drilling.”

A two-month surface mapping program, covering more than 25 line-kms, and 3D Leapfrog drillhole geological and geochemical interpretation, is ongoing in an effort to plan additional follow-up drilling.

The North Limb geological setting resembles that of the Hemlo Deposit with felsic to intermediate volcanic and sedimentary assemblages, quartz-feldspar intrusives in a district scale, high strain arcuate structural regime. Similar alteration of silica, sericite, feldspar and vanadium to that of the Hemlo Deposit is found with anomalous gold along the Armand and Musher Horizons which have strike lengths of 7 and 8 kilometres, respectively.

Table 1. Summary of Current and Historic Armand Lake Volcanic Complex Drill Results





Section Hole ID From (m) To (m) Intersection Width (m) Au (ppb) A-150 NL21-06 154.90 160.61 5.71 145 including 158.50 160.61 2.11 339 170.00 174.10 4.10 344 including 171.70 174.10 2.40 549 454.76 464.45 9.69 48 including 462.20 464.45 2.25 112 Q-96-2 (Historic Drillhole) 91.00 92.95 1.95 135 123.00 126.00 3.00 516 including 123.00 124.00 1.00 1,046 159.00 161.00 2.00 95 167.94 169.93 1.99 197 F1-96-4 (Historic Drillhole) 15.77 32.95 17.18 36 97.00 102.00 5.00 79 including 98.00 99.00 1.00 248 A+725 NL21-07 20.00 21.39 1.39 691 88.02 92.00 3.98 64 including 89.91 90.21 0.30 226 211.15 214.50 3.35 98 252.55 255.50 2.95 74 315.75 316.50 0.75 152 343.70 344.34 0.64 474 359.00 360.00 1.00 113 NL21-08 116.30 123.70 7.40 39 300.40 308.50 8.10 31 374.50 383.00 8.50 103 including 375.20 378.00 2.80 165 A+475 NL21-09 54.00 56.14 2.14 99 197.34 200.00 2.66 208 243.80 256.65 12.85 53 including 249.40 251.86 2.46 157 274.85 285.40 10.55 138 including 276.00 278.50 2.50 257 including 283.00 283.92 0.92 498 299.18 301.50 2.32 268 310.90 311.90 1.00 191 F1-95-5 (Historical Hole) 228.00 229.00 1.00 114 F1-95-6 (Historical Hole) 13.00 15.00 2.00 760 including 14.00 15.00 1.00 1,404 157.70 159.70 2.00 623 including 157.70 158.70 1.00 1,179 205.00 209.40 4.40 396 including 208.00 209.40 1.40 1,066 Q97-1 (Historical Hole) 344.40 356.93 12.53 69 including 350.95 353.92 2.97 179 101.90 103.90 2.00 27





Technical Information

Mr. Adrian Bray, P.Geo., Exploration Manager for the Company, is the “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

About Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Hemlo Explorers is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. We are focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of our main Hemlo area projects, including the North Limb, Hemlo West and the Pic Project.

