checkAd

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Pre-IND Meeting with FDA for TNX-102 SL as a Potential Treatment for Long COVID Syndrome, Also Known as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

Company Plans to Submit an IND to Support a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of TNX-102 SL for the Treatment of Long COVID

Long COVID Symptoms of Pain, Sleep Disturbance, Fatigue and Brain Fog Overlap with Symptoms of Fibromyalgia, for which TNX-102 SL is in Mid-Phase 3 Development

Long COVID Afflicts More Than 30% of Patients Following Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the Virus that Causes COVID-19, and is Expected to be a Global Health Burden

CHATHAM, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it received the official minutes from a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug Application (IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop TNX-102 SL1 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) as a potential treatment for Long COVID Syndrome (Long COVID), which is now known officially as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC2). Tonix believes the minutes provide a path to agreement on the design of a Phase 2 study and the overall clinical development plan to qualify TNX-102 SL as an indicated treatment for a subset of patients affected by Long COVID. Based on the minutes, the Company is planning to submit the IND in the fourth quarter of 2021 to support a Phase 2 study for the management of a subset of Long COVID patients whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia.

Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix, stated, “Long COVID is a new, complex and heterogeneous disorder. Long COVID is a protracted syndrome experienced by many people following SARS-CoV-2 infection that can include a number of persistent disabling symptoms, including fatigue, widespread pain, sleep disturbance, brain fog or difficulty concentrating, arthralgias, diffuse myalgia, olfactory dysfunction, and headache.3 Our Phase 2 study will focus on Long COVID patients whose primary symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia, and, therefore, our Long COVID program leverages what we have learned about the pharmacodynamic activity of TNX-102 SL from more than 1,000 participants who have been or are enrolled in our fibromyalgia trials to date. Long COVID has been compared to fibromyalgia because of the common symptoms of sleep disturbance, persistent widespread pain, fatigue, and brain fog.4 Additionally, Long COVID, like fibromyalgia, is experienced by women at a rate approximately four times that of men.5 The 2003 SARS outbreak, due to an earlier coronavirus, was also described as causing a post-SARS syndrome similar to fibromyalgia.6

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Pre-IND Meeting with FDA for TNX-102 SL as a Potential Treatment for Long COVID Syndrome, Also Known as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) Company Plans to Submit an IND to Support a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of TNX-102 SL for the Treatment of Long COVID Long COVID Symptoms of Pain, Sleep Disturbance, Fatigue and Brain Fog Overlap with Symptoms of Fibromyalgia, for which TNX-102 SL is in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Bavarian Nordic Receives Funding from the Danish Ministry of Health to Advance the Development of ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board