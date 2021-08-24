EV Battery Tech Ships First IoniX Pro Home SmartWall

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link above.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link above.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) and its subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”) have completed manufacturing the first product in the series of the IoniX Pro Home SmartWallTM (the “SmartWall”).

On January 6, 2021, the Company first announced the specifications of the SmartWall and now only 8 months later, the Company is very proud to announce that it has officially completed building, testing and has shipped the first of the SmartWall series to Canada!

“We are absolutely ecstatic that this day has arrived!” proclaimed EV Battery Tech President and CEO Bryson Goodwin. “This is truly a pivotal moment for our Company and we even met our aggressive schedules despite global slowdowns from COVID-19, battery cell shortages and chip shortages. I am so proud of our design and engineering teams.”

The SmartWall stores energy captured by solar panels or from the grid and keeps it in reserve to enable owners to customize system energy usage. SmartWalls can be connected together for larger battery storage enabling the consumer to power their home completely independent from the grid, using 100% renewable energy.

“This is a very big moment for the collaboration between EV Battery Tech, IoniX Pro and RichPower,” boasted IoniX Pro Chief Innovation Officer, Robert Abenante. “Since January of this year, we have displayed our ability to design and launch cutting-edge products, using patented technology; but it is something else to have that product built, tested and shipped for installation. This is a great milestone for our all our stakeholders.”

The SmartWall was the first product launched by IoniX Pro, which has since launched a product line of unique and industry leading products including the TITAN EnergyCoreTM, The RV FreedomTM, the Smart ChargerTM and most recently the Trilogy VisionTM electric vehicle. For more details please visit www.ionixpro.com.

The Company continues to develop the products in its portfolio and expects to provide its shareholders with further updates on their development in the coming weeks and months.