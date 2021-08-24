checkAd

Yamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program for a Cumulative Total of 3,321,276 Common Shares for Approximately C$18 Million

24.08.2021, 13:04  |  41   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (“Yamana” or “the Company”) (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE: AUY) today announced that it has repurchased an additional 1,584,500 common shares under the Company’s normal course issuer bid for a cumulative total of 3,321,276 common shares for approximately C$18 million purchased since the initiation of its share repurchase program for up to 5% of the outstanding shares. The Company plans to be selective and opportunistic in relation to share repurchases intending to enter market when permitted and at times when the trading range of its shares do not reflect the underlying value. The Company continues to be committed to further increasing shareholder returns through its capital returns program, and additional share repurchases will be determined based on market conditions, share price, and best use of available cash, in addition to further considerations. Common shares that are purchased under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled. For further details of the Company’s normal course issuer bid, see the news release dated July 29, 2021, available at www.yamana.com.

The Company believes that the market price of its common shares does not currently represent their full value and growth prospects and views purchases of common shares as an attractive investment comparable to its investments in its portfolio of exploration and development stage assets. The share repurchases are a further component of the Company’s capital returns program, which also includes cash returns through the Company’s dividends, which have cumulatively increased by 500% since the second quarter of 2019.

Exploration Update Planned for September

The Company will be providing an update on exploration progress at its existing mines as well as an update on its generative exploration program in early-to-mid September.

About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

