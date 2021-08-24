checkAd

Verkkokauppa.com strengthens its management team to support strategy implementation and business development

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj                STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         24 August, 2021 at 2:00pm EEST

Verkkokauppa.com strengthens its management team to support strategy implementation and business development

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj focuses on putting its new strategy into action, refreshes the composition of its management team and appoints a new Chief Strategy and Development Officer.

Jyrki Tulokas (KTM) has been appointed Chief Technology Officer of Verkkokauppa.com. Prior to his new position, Jyrki worked at F-Secure in several management positions and has been a member of the management team since 2016, serving as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Cyber Security Products and Services, and, most recently, as CTO. In his new role at Verkkokauppa.com, Jyrki will become a member of the management team, reporting to the company's CEO. He will start in his new position on September 1, 2021.

Henrik Weckström (DI), Verkkokauppa.com CTO since 1999 and a member of the management team since 2008, is taking up a new role within the company in systems development.

Kalle Koutajoki (DI), Verkkokauppa.com Chief Sales Officer and a member of the Management team since 2019, has been appointed Chief Strategy and Development Officer. Kalle will remain a member of the management team, taking on the responsibility of coordinating strategy development projects and developing new business models in his new role.

Pekka Litmanen (BBA, MBA) has been appointed Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of Verkkokauppa.com. Prior to his new position, Pekka worked as SVP, Head of Customer Relationships at SOK. Pekka has extensive experience in the development of e-commerce, customer experience and customer loyalty. Pekka will report to the company's CEO and become a member of the management team, starting in his new position on October 11, 2021.

"I'm very happy that Jyrki and Pekka are bringing their strong expertise and extensive experience to further strengthen the Verkkokauppa.com management team. Together with our employees, we are continuing to implement our strategy with determination, working towards our goals and striving to serve our customers as a pioneer of e-commerce through continuous innovation and development. I warmly welcome our new reinforcements Jyrki and Pekka, as well as Kalle in his new role leading the company's key strategic development projects.

As a result of these appointments, the Verkkokauppa.com management team will comprise following members as of October 11, 2021:
Panu Porkka, CEO
Mikko Forsell, CFO
Miika Heinonen, Logistics Director
Vesa Järveläinen, Commercial Director
Kalle Koutajoki, Chief Strategy and Development Officer
Pekka Litmanen, Chief Experience Officer
Seppo Niemelä, Marketing and Communications Director
Saara Tikkanen, HR Director
Jyrki Tulokas, Chief Technology Officer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

For more information, please contact:
Panu Porkka
CEO
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Marja Mäkinen
Head of Investor Relations
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.







