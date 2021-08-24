checkAd

Atea Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Data Highlighting AT-752’s Potent In Vitro and In Vivo Activity Against Dengue and Other Flaviviruses

  • In vitro and in vivo data demonstrate favorable safety and potency against multiple dengue virus serotypes supporting ongoing clinical development of AT-752
  • Dengue is the fastest-spreading mosquito-borne viral disease with an estimated 400 million infections each year globally

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the publication of data demonstrating the in vitro and in vivo activity of AT-752 against dengue virus infection, in the journal, Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy. The article titled, “Evaluation of AT-752, a double prodrug of a guanosine nucleotide analog with in vitro and in vivo activity against dengue and other flaviviruses,” can be accessed here. The published data demonstrate that AT-752 has potent in vitro activity against multiple dengue virus serotypes and other flaviviruses tested, and reduces viremia and improves survival in an animal model of dengue disease. 

“Affecting over 100 countries, dengue fever is endemic and has quickly become the most prevalent mosquito-borne viral disease globally with incidence continuing to rise. Therapeutics to treat and prevent this debilitating and life-threatening disease are urgently needed. An oral, easily administered, direct-acting antiviral that can treat infections caused by the multiple serotypes of the dengue virus would be a significant advance," said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals. “The encouraging in vitro and in vivo data published in this peer-reviewed journal strongly support clinical development to evaluate AT-752 for the potential treatment and prophylaxis of dengue fever."

AT-752, an oral direct-acting antiviral, targets the non-structural protein 5 (NS5) polymerase of dengue virus. The highly conserved nature of the dengue viral polymerase potentially allows for a single, selective agent, such as AT-752 to be active against all dengue serotypes. Additionally, the structure of AT-752, a double prodrug nucleotide analog, has been uniquely designed to enhance oral bioavailability and delivery of the active triphosphate to target tissues while providing a favorable safety profile.

