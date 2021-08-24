checkAd

PULMOHEAL/ ARTIVEDA IS CLINICALLY ACTIVE AGAINST MILD AND MODERATE COVID-19.

24.08.2021   

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncotelic" or the "Company") (OTCQB:OTLC), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and COVID-19, reported today that PulmoHealTM/ ArtiVedaTM has proven active against mild and moderate COVID-19 following the preplanned prospective analysis of ARTI-19 clinical trial (NCT05004753- A Prospective, Randomized, Multi-center, Open label, Interventional Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Artemisinin 500 mg capsule in Treatment of Adult Subjects with COVID-19). The study report will serve as the basis for Oncotelic’s regulatory submission for marketing approval of PulmoHealTM/ ArtiVedaTM.

"The positive outcome of this well conducted clinical trial has validated our TGF-β platform against COVID-19. Targeting the immutable host protein, PulmoHealTM/ ArtiVedaTM is effective against COVID-19 variants. We look forward to continuing expansion of our marketing of PulmoHealTM/ ArtiVedaTM as phytomedicine and further clinical development of Artemisinin as a pharmaceutical." said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Oncotelic.

In summary, based on the study results, it was shown that Artemisinin 500 mg capsule administered once daily for 5 days:

  • was effective in treating subjects with mild and moderate COVID-19,
  • artemisinin+SOC group showed significant improvement over SOC in WHO severity scale on Day 4 and Day 5 with p=0.0045 and p=0.0370, respectively.
  • decline in body temperature was faster and higher in Artemisnin+SOC group by day 2 in comparison to SOC arm,
  • improvement in respiratory rate was faster and higher in Artemisnin+SOC group by day 5 in comparison to SOC arm,
  • improvement in mean SpO2 level was significantly higher in Artemisnin+SOC group by day 28 (end of study) in comparison to SOC arm (p=0.029),
  • no clinically significant changes in biochemistry or hematology parameters,
  • was safe and well-tolerated by the study subjects.

About ARTI-19

NCT05004753- A Prospective, Randomized, Multi-center, Open label, Interventional Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Artemisinin 500 mg capsule in Treatment of Adult Subjects with COVID-19. This was an open label, prospective, multicenter study. Subjects with a clinical diagnosis of mild to moderate COVID-19, subject to fulfilling other inclusion and exclusion criteria, were randomized to receive either SOC or test drug Artemisinin 500 mg capsule/day for 5 days + standard of care (SOC) per cycle with the option to repeat as needed until symptoms of the disease are resolved, up to a total of 3 cycles (“5 days treatment, 5 days off" comprise a cycle) or standard of care (SOC).

