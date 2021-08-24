PULMOHEAL/ ARTIVEDA IS CLINICALLY ACTIVE AGAINST MILD AND MODERATE COVID-19.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncotelic" or the "Company") (OTCQB:OTLC), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and COVID-19, reported today that PulmoHealTM/ ArtiVedaTM has proven active against mild and moderate COVID-19 following the preplanned prospective analysis of ARTI-19 clinical trial (NCT05004753- A Prospective, Randomized, Multi-center, Open label, Interventional Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Artemisinin 500 mg capsule in Treatment of Adult Subjects with COVID-19). The study report will serve as the basis for Oncotelic’s regulatory submission for marketing approval of PulmoHealTM/ ArtiVedaTM.



"The positive outcome of this well conducted clinical trial has validated our TGF-β platform against COVID-19. Targeting the immutable host protein, PulmoHealTM/ ArtiVedaTM is effective against COVID-19 variants. We look forward to continuing expansion of our marketing of PulmoHealTM/ ArtiVedaTM as phytomedicine and further clinical development of Artemisinin as a pharmaceutical." said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Oncotelic.