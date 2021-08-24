Bio-Path Holdings Announces Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for BP1002 in Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

“AML patients that fail frontline venetoclax-based therapy have very poor prognosis with a median overall survival of less than three months and a novel treatment modality is urgently needed for such patients. Preclinical studies indicate that the BP1002 and decitabine combination is effective against venetoclax-resistant cell lines, suggesting that the BP1002 and decitabine combination therapy may provide benefits to patients who have relapsed from venetoclax-based treatment,” said Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings.

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed and cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1002 (liposomal Bcl-2), the Company’s second drug candidate, for an initial Phase 1/ 1b clinical trial that will evaluate the ability of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.

By targeting Bcl-2 at the DNA level rather than the protein, BP1002 might overcome and prevent some of the mechanisms of resistance that affect venetoclax. The current standard of care for patients with AML not eligible for intensive chemotherapy is venetoclax, an oral Bcl-2 inhibitor that targets the BH3 domain of the Bcl-2 protein, in combination with a hypomethylating agent or with low-dose cytarabine. High expression of Bcl-2 has been correlated with adverse prognosis for patients diagnosed with AML. Preclinical studies have shown BP1002 to be a potent inhibitor against the Bcl-2 target, and its benign safety profile should enable BP1002 combination therapy with approved agents, such as decitabine.

“We are excited to move into these advanced clinical studies and look forward to generating data that not only support the DNAbilize platform but bring us one step closer to bringing these potentially lifesaving drugs to patients,” said Jorge Cortes, M.D., Director of the Georgia Cancer Center and Chairman of the Bio-Path Scientific Advisory Board.

The Phase 1/1b clinical trial is anticipated to be conducted at several leading cancer centers in the United States, including the Weill Medical College of Cornell University, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Georgia Cancer Center. Initially, a total of six evaluable patients are scheduled to be treated with BP1002 monotherapy in a standard 3+3 design, with a starting dose of 20 mg/m2. The approved treatment cycle is two doses per week over four weeks, resulting in eight doses administered over twenty-eight days. The Phase 1b portion of the study will commence after completion of BP1002 monotherapy cohorts and will assess the safety and efficacy of BP1002 in combination with decitabine in refractory/relapsed AML patients.