Sinch AB (publ) Sinch appoints Christina Raaschou as Chief Human Resources Officer

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced that Christina Raaschou joins the Sinch management team as Chief Human Resources Officer. She will assume her role on January 10, 2022.

Christina Raaschou has a broad experience of Human Resources and change management with particular focus on international technology organizations. She joins Sinch from a current role at H&M Group, where she is responsible for Human Resources within the global technology organization H&M Group Business Tech. Prior to this, Christina has had leading roles in Human Resources at Unilever and Ericsson and assignments within international recruitment and Executive Search.

Sinch’s strategic focus is to drive profitable growth through organic expansion and complementary acquisitions. During the past three years, the number of employees has increased from just over 400 to 2,300, and with the acquisitions announced during 2021, the company will employ around 3,000 people.

“Success is always about people. Behind every growth figure and technical achievement are talented employees who understand their customer’s needs and can deliver a first-rate solution”, comments Oscar Werner, Sinch CEO. “I’m therefore very glad that Christina Raaschou now joins Sinch as our Chief HR Officer, where her long experience from fast-growing, global tech organizations will make an important contribution to our continued growth journey”.

The Sinch Management Team now includes:

  • Oscar Werner, CEO
  • Anders Olin, President & Chief Operating Officer
  • Christina Raaschou, Chief Human Resources Officer
  • Eduardo Henrique, Chief Business Development Officer
  • Jonas Lindeborg, Chief Technology Officer
  • Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer
  • Julie Rassat, VP Integration
  • Robert Gerstmann, Co-Founder & Chief Evangelist
  • Roshan Saldanha, Chief Financial Officer
  • Russ Green, Chief Service Officer
  • Sanjay Goyal, President & Managing Director, India
  • Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer

Eva Lessing, who has previously served as CHRO, continues at Sinch in a new role focusing on People Development.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile:          +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail:           thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CEST on August 24, 2021.

