Tower One Construction Update

During the month of July, the Company was able to complete eleven (11) new towers and has a total of sixty-six (66) towers under construction in Colombia and Mexico. These towers are built to suit for specific clients and will provide a total, non-cancellable 10 years contracts with 5+ year renewal options, value of $690,000.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“ Tower One ” or the “ Company ”) provides a construction update for the month of July 2021.

Tower One began the year with 90 towers in operation and as of July 31st the company now owns and operates 202 towers, given the current construction schedule we expect to have approximately 300 towers in operation by year end.

Construction activity - YTD

Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21 Total 11 18 20 26 17 10 11 Cumulative 11 29 49 75 92 102 113

“I am pleased with the continued growth of Tower One’s portfolio and the hard work of our teams on the ground in our various regions. With 66 towers currently under construction and another 400 towers in our backlog, we are in a position of strength for the second half of 2021 and beyond. As each tower is completed, we can clearly see a path to enhanced revenues for the company.” commented Alejandro Ochoa, Chief Executive Officer Tower One Wireless