Pinduoduo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agriculture and interactive commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Agriculture has long been at the core of Pinduoduo’s corporate mission and strategy and the '10 Billion Agriculture Initiative' we announced today is a way for us to deepen our support for agricultural modernization and rural vitalization,” said Lei Chen, Chairman and CEO of Pinduoduo, who will oversee the initiative. “Investing in agriculture pays off for everyone because agriculture is the nexus of food security and quality, public health and environmental sustainability.”

“We continued to deliver strong execution in the quarter. Our total revenues, excluding contribution from merchandise sales, for the second quarter 2021 increased 73% from the prior year,” said Tony Ma, Vice President of Finance of Pinduoduo. “Agriculture remains our strategic priority, and we are committed to patient and continued investment in agriculture.”

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 “Monthly active users” refers to the number of user accounts that visited the Pinduoduo mobile app during a given month, which does not include those that accessed the platform through social networks and access points.

3 “Active buyers” in a given period refers to the number of user accounts that placed one or more orders (i) on the Pinduoduo mobile app, and (ii) through social networks and access points in that period, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned.

4 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB23,046.2 million (US$3,569.4 million), an increase of 89% from RMB12,193.3 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services.

Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB18,080.4 million (US$2,800.3 million), an increase of 64% from RMB11,054.7 million in the same quarter of 2020.





were RMB18,080.4 million (US$2,800.3 million), an increase of 64% from RMB11,054.7 million in the same quarter of 2020. Revenues from transaction services were RMB3,007.6 million (US$465.8 million), an increase of 164% from RMB1,138.6 million in the same quarter of 2020.





were RMB3,007.6 million (US$465.8 million), an increase of 164% from RMB1,138.6 million in the same quarter of 2020. Revenues from merchandise sales were RMB1,958.2 million (US$303.3 million), an increase of RMB1,958.2 million from nil in the same quarter of 2020.



Total costs of revenues were RMB7,897.9 million (US$1,223.2 million), an increase of 197% from RMB2,662.1 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to costs attributable to merchandise sales, higher cost of payment processing fees, cloud services fees, and delivery and storage fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB13,150.9 million (US$2,036.8 million), compared with RMB11,170.8 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB10,387.9 million (US$1,608.9 million), an increase of 14% from RMB9,113.6 million in the same quarter of 2020, mainly due to an increase in promotion and coupon expenses.





were RMB10,387.9 million (US$1,608.9 million), an increase of 14% from RMB9,113.6 million in the same quarter of 2020, mainly due to an increase in promotion and coupon expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB434.2 million (US$67.2 million), an increase of 10% from RMB394.8 million in the same quarter of 2020.





were RMB434.2 million (US$67.2 million), an increase of 10% from RMB394.8 million in the same quarter of 2020. Research and development expenses were RMB2,328.8 million (US$360.7 million), an increase of 40% from RMB1,662.4 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel and an increase in R&D-related cloud services expenses.



Operating profit in the quarter was RMB1,997.5 million (US$309.4 million), compared with operating loss of RMB1,639.6 million in the same quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB3,185.2 million (US$493.3 million), compared with non-GAAP operating loss of RMB725.1 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB2,414.6 million (US$374.0 million), compared with net loss of RMB899.3 million in the same quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB4,125.3 million (US$638.9 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB77.2 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB1.93 (US$0.30) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.69 (US$0.27), compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.75 in the same quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB2.85 (US$0.44), compared with non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.06 in the same quarter of 2020.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was RMB7,371.2 million (US$1,141.7 million), compared with RMB5,495.3 million in the same quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in online marketing services revenues.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB92.2 billion (US$14.3 billion) as of June 30, 2021, compared with RMB87.0 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Recent Development

As of July 31, 2021, US$773.7 million of the 0% convertible bonds due in 2024 have been converted into newly issued ADSs.



Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pinduoduo.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Pinduoduo’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Pinduoduo may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Pinduoduo’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Pinduoduo’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and fourth-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Pinduoduo’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Pinduoduo’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Pinduoduo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.



About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is a mobile-only marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

For more information on Pinduoduo news and industry trends, please visit the content hub at https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/.



PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))

As of December

31, 2020 June 30, 2021 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 22,421,189 19,154,777 2,966,697 Restricted cash 52,422,447 48,214,068 7,467,408 Receivables from online payment platforms 729,548 686,326 106,298 Short-term investments 64,551,094 73,026,502 11,310,365 Amounts due from related parties 4,240,069 3,644,868 564,518 Prepayments and other current assets 5,159,531 2,847,398 441,006 Total current assets 149,523,878 147,573,939 22,856,292 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 202,853 247,114 38,273 Intangible assets 1,276,751 1,004,580 155,590 Right-of-use assets 629,827 689,970 106,863 Other non-current assets 7,275,305 7,224,153 1,118,879 Total non-current assets 9,384,736 9,165,817 1,419,605 Total Assets 158,908,614 156,739,756 24,275,897

PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))

As of December

31, 2020 June 30, 2021 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Amounts due to related parties 3,385,863 6,355,925 984,407 Customer advances and deferred revenues 2,423,190 973,989 150,852 Payable to merchants 53,833,981 50,754,254 7,860,833 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,193,372 9,050,493 1,401,742 Merchant deposits 10,926,319 12,636,683 1,957,173 Short-term borrowings 1,866,316 - - Lease liabilities 253,036 302,639 46,873 Total current liabilities 83,882,077 80,073,983 12,401,880 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds 14,432,792 11,342,314 1,756,701 Lease liabilities 414,939 423,595 65,607 Other non-current liabilities 2,918 1,957 303 Total non-current liabilities 14,850,649 11,767,866 1,822,611 Total Liabilities 98,732,726 91,841,849 14,224,491 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 159 161 25 Additional paid-in capital 86,698,660 92,529,899 14,331,056 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,047,728 ) (1,666,114 ) (258,048 ) Accumulated deficits (25,475,203 ) (25,966,039 ) (4,021,627 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 60,175,888 64,897,907 10,051,406 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 158,908,614 156,739,756 24,275,897



PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/ (LOSS)

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 12,193,315 23,046,220 3,569,405 18,734,374 45,213,319 7,002,651 Costs of revenues (2,662,115 ) (7,897,886 ) (1,223,227 ) (4,492,362 ) (18,643,936 ) (2,887,578 ) Gross profit 9,531,200 15,148,334 2,346,178 14,242,012 26,569,383 4,115,073 Sales and marketing expenses (9,113,584 ) (10,387,873 ) (1,608,877 ) (16,410,205 ) (23,385,280 ) (3,621,919 ) General and administrative expenses (394,842 ) (434,151 ) (67,241 ) (733,116 ) (786,006 ) (121,737 ) Research and development expenses (1,662,356 ) (2,328,831 ) (360,690 ) (3,135,506 ) (4,547,574 ) (704,330 ) Total operating expenses (11,170,782 ) (13,150,855 ) (2,036,808 ) (20,278,827 ) (28,718,860 ) (4,447,986 ) Operating (loss)/ profit (1,639,582 ) 1,997,479 309,370 (6,036,815 ) (2,149,477 ) (332,913 ) Interest and investment income, net 838,276 544,629 84,352 1,298,558 1,515,106 234,660 Interest expenses (162,918 ) (293,999 ) (45,535 ) (313,552 ) (629,455 ) (97,490 ) Foreign exchange (loss)/ gain (2,397 ) 44,452 6,885 (21,670 ) 34,078 5,278 Other income, net 67,008 123,391 19,111 54,617 593,775 91,964 (Loss)/ profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees (899,613 ) 2,415,952 374,183 (5,018,862 ) (635,973 ) (98,501 ) Share of results of equity investees 264 (1,372 ) (212 ) 184 145,137 22,479 Income tax expenses - - - - - - Net (loss)/ income (899,349 ) 2,414,580 373,971 (5,018,678 ) (490,836 ) (76,022 )

PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/ (LOSS)

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss)/ income (899,349 ) 2,414,580 373,971 (5,018,678 ) (490,836 ) (76,022 ) Net (loss)/ income attributable to ordinary shareholders (899,349 ) 2,414,580 373,971 (5,018,678 ) (490,836 ) (76,022 ) (Loss)/ earnings per ordinary share: -Basic (0.19 ) 0.48 0.07 (1.06 ) (0.10 ) (0.02 ) -Diluted (0.19 ) 0.42 0.07 (1.06 ) (0.10 ) (0.02 ) (Loss)/ earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS ): -Basic (0.75 ) 1.93 0.30 (4.26 ) (0.39 ) (0.06 ) -Diluted (0.75 ) 1.69 0.27 (4.26 ) (0.39 ) (0.06 ) Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands): -Basic 4,781,243 5,013,747 5,013,747 4,715,677 4,998,722 4,998,722 -Diluted 4,781,243 5,719,402 5,719,402 4,715,677 4,998,722 4,998,722

PINDUODUO INC.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues - Online marketing services and others 11,054,698 18,080,419 2,800,300 16,546,968 32,191,905 4,985,891 - Transaction services 1,138,617 3,007,638 465,824 2,187,406 5,939,113 919,851 - Merchandise sales - 1,958,163 303,281 - 7,082,301 1,096,909 Total 12,193,315 23,046,220 3,569,405 18,734,374 45,213,319 7,002,651

PINDUODUO INC.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Share-based compensation costs included in: Costs of revenues 9,497 7,442 1,153 17,944 11,806 1,829 Sales and marketing expenses 249,542 383,540 59,403 481,341 683,023 105,787 General and administrative expenses 258,316 220,365 34,130 478,504 411,535 63,739 Research and development expenses 397,156 576,416 89,275 746,095 1,054,208 163,275 Total 914,511 1,187,763 183,961 1,723,884 2,160,572 334,630

PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,495,336 7,371,215 1,141,655 4,928,266 3,646,668 564,797 Net cash used in investing activities (9,695,818 ) (3,484,056 ) (539,612 ) (11,280,010 ) (9,105,103 ) (1,410,201 ) Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities 8,418,741 (636,619 ) (98,599 ) 9,624,213 (1,875,493 ) (290,477 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (39,494 ) (192,413 ) (29,801 ) 59,564 (140,863 ) (21,818 ) Increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,178,765 3,058,127 473,643 3,332,033 (7,474,791 ) (1,157,699 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 32,499,125 64,310,718 9,960,462 33,345,857 74,843,636 11,591,804 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 36,677,890 67,368,845 10,434,105 36,677,890 67,368,845 10,434,105

PINDUODUO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating (loss)/ profit (1,639,582 ) 1,997,479 309,370 (6,036,815 ) (2,149,477 ) (332,912 ) Add: Share-based compensation 914,511 1,187,763 183,961 1,723,884 2,160,572 334,630 Non-GAAP operating (loss)/ profit (725,071 ) 3,185,242 493,331 (4,312,931 ) 11,095 1,718 Net (loss)/ income attributable to ordinary shareholders (899,349 ) 2,414,580 373,971 (5,018,678 ) (490,836 ) (76,021 ) Add: Share-based compensation 914,511 1,187,763 183,961 1,723,884 2,160,572 334,630 Add: Interest expense related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment, net 146,445 298,863 46,288 286,757 617,474 95,635 Less/add: (Gain)/ loss from fair value change of long-term investments (238,848 ) 224,100 34,709 (238,848 ) (52,236 ) (8,090 ) Non-GAAP net (loss)/ income attributable to ordinary shareholders (77,241 ) 4,125,306 638,929 (3,246,885 ) 2,234,974 346,154 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands) 4,781,243 5,784,208 5,784,208 4,715,677 5,795,517 5,795,517 Diluted (loss)/ earnings per ordinary share (0.19 ) 0.42 0.07 (1.06 ) (0.10 ) (0.02 ) Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to (loss)/ earnings per ordinary share 0.17 0.29 0.04 0.37 0.49 0.08 Non-GAAP diluted (loss)/ earnings per ordinary share (0.02 ) 0.71 0.11 (0.69 )



0.39 0.06 Non-GAAP diluted (loss)/ earnings per ADS (0.06 ) 2.85 0.44 (2.75 ) 1.54 0.24

