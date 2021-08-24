The ODP Corporation Announces Selection of Chief Executive Officers and Company Names Ahead of Planned Spin-Off

The ODP Corporation (“ODP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, announced in May 2021, that its Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan to separate ODP into two independent, publicly-traded companies by means of a tax-free spin-off to ODP shareholders. The Company continues to make progress upon its plans to separate its consumer business from its B2B operations and expects to complete this transformation in the first half of 2022.

Today, the Board of Directors announced the selection of the Chief Executive Officers (CEO) and company names for each of the two companies, which would become effective upon the completion of the spin-off: