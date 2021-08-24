NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Persistence Market Research's new industry analysis, the global intelligent power modules market is poised to surge at a CAGR of over 12% through 2031.

Engineers explore the characteristics of insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), such as low-saturation and high speed voltage, with the help of intelligent power modules (IPMs), and these characteristics are further combined with strong protection technologies. There is an increase in the demand for energy efficiency in consumer electronics, which is one of the major factors creating opportunities for IPM manufacturers.

Design engineers are facing many challenges to reduce energy consumption and limit energy costs. A smart solution of integrating all the necessary power semiconductors and the driver circuit in a single integrated package is offered by IPMs.

Additionally, intelligent power modules can be used for driving induction motors more effectively. There is also an increase in use of intelligent power modules for power conversion in inverters, as they help in decreasing radiated noise by more than 6dB.

All the above factors, and more, which are mentioned in the full research report, are driving demand for intelligent power modules.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27964

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America was the dominant market in 2020 in terms of value. However, South Asia & Pacific is expected to be one of the key markets for sustainable revenue generation from intelligent power modules.

was the dominant market in 2020 in terms of value. However, & Pacific is expected to be one of the key markets for sustainable revenue generation from intelligent power modules. Industrial is the key application in the global market, and the sub-segment is estimated to register a high CAGR among all the applications in the global marketplace.

The need for efficient power use and industrial automation for various industrial applications is driving demand for intelligent power modules.

Accelerated adoption of efficient intelligent power modules is estimated to enable the market in India to record the highest CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

to record the highest CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The intelligent power modules market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 13% over the next ten years, while that in Germany at 12.4%

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/27964