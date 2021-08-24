checkAd

Results of Shapeways ‘State of 3D Printing’ Survey Show Significant Shift to Digital Manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 13:30  |  40   |   |   

Shapeways, a leading global digital manufacturing platform driven by proprietary software, today announced the results of a manufacturing stakeholder survey that reinforces the continued growth of 3D printing (“3DP”) with three-quarters of those polled reporting extensive or exclusive use of additive manufacturing for volume production. This mainstream use of 3DP for production manufacturing is closely tied to a major shift in customer expectations, resulting in higher demands for quality, sustainability and personalization.

“Significant adoption of 3D printing for different production requirements is a strong indicator of increased digital manufacturing transformation,” said Miko Levy, Chief Revenue Officer at Shapeways. “To reach its full potential, however, the industry needs to continue shifting more toward the use of digital, end-to-end manufacturing processes that enable product design innovations and speed time to market while reducing upfront and inventory costs.”

Shapeways commissioned third-party research firm, Dimensional Research, to conduct The State of 3D Printing survey in July 2021. Dimensional Research polled more than 300 qualified individuals from mid-sized manufacturers across the automotive, aerospace, robotics, medical device and industrial manufacturing sectors. According to those polled, the top five changes in customer expectations over the past three years include: higher demands for quality (53%), increased expectations for sustainable solutions (47%), more frequent design changes (45%), desire for personalization and high levels of customization (43%) and continual cost reductions (40%).

This latest 3DP survey reinforces ongoing efforts to transform the traditional manufacturing market, which is slow, manual and rigid. Thanks to advances in digital production technologies, software and materials, manufacturers of all sizes are positioned to meet growing demands for faster deliveries, lower costs and greater agility in adapting to changing customer needs and market dynamics.

For example, 95% of the survey respondents cited an increase in customer requests for high-mix, low-volume production runs, with more than half reporting a significant increase (25% to 100%) and 17% stating dramatic requests (doubled or more), respectively. Most of the survey respondents (72%) are more likely to outsource low-volume production runs to gain much-needed proof points before committing to specific machines or technologies.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

18.08.21Shapeways Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Armor Bionics Signs Exclusive 3D Printing Deal with Shapeways to Transform Surgical Pre-Planning
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten