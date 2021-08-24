checkAd

DraftKings Agrees to Multi-Year Deal with Simplebet to Expand Sportsbook In-Game Offerings

24.08.2021, 13:30   

DraftKings Launches Micro-Betting to Give Fans More Ways to Engage with Their Favorite Sports

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplebet, the technology company reimagining the way fans engage with live sports, today announced a multi-year agreement with DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG), a leading sports betting and gaming operator in the U.S., to launch real-money micro-betting across the DraftKings Sportsbook. Integration with Simplebet’s micro-betting technology will allow DraftKings customers to engage even further with the sports they love by wagering, among other things, play-by-play, throw-by-throw and pitch-by-pitch throughout a sporting event.

Under the agreement, DraftKings will be able to offer Simplebet’s micro-betting products for the NFL, MLB and NBA and a new suite of college football products, which are the first micro-betting products available for collegiate sports. With micro-betting, DraftKings customers will now be able to wager on even more individual moments over the course of a game through the DraftKings Sportsbook.

“We’re thrilled to be launching our real-money micro-betting products with DraftKings,” said Chris Bevilacqua, Co-Founder and CEO of Simplebet. “These types of offerings represent the next evolution of sports betting and deliver enhanced opportunities for operators and fans alike. We look forward to the successful roll-out and to showcasing the excitement that comes with micro-betting.”

Simplebet announced the completion of a $15 million financing round earlier this year, bringing total funding to $50 million. The recent funding is being used to enhance the company’s existing NFL, MLB and NBA products by adding dozens of derivative micro-markets, launching new sports, introducing new subcategories of micro-markets such as Scripts, expanding engineering resources to enable more efficient customer integrations and exploring other strategic opportunities.

“We’re excited to be working with Simplebet to change the in-game betting experience for our customers and, together, changing the way sports fans engage with their favorite sports,” said Paul Liberman, President, Global Product and Technology at DraftKings. “Through our shared commitment to delivering innovative technology, our customers are now able to take part in this unique betting and engagement experience on the DraftKings Sportsbook.”

