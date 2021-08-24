DraftKings Agrees to Multi-Year Deal with Simplebet to Expand Sportsbook In-Game Offerings

DraftKings Launches Micro-Betting to Give Fans More Ways to Engage with Their Favorite Sports

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplebet, the technology company reimagining the way fans engage with live sports, today announced a multi-year agreement with DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG), a leading sports betting and gaming operator in the U.S., to launch real-money micro-betting across the DraftKings Sportsbook. Integration with Simplebet’s micro-betting technology will allow DraftKings customers to engage even further with the sports they love by wagering, among other things, play-by-play, throw-by-throw and pitch-by-pitch throughout a sporting event.



Under the agreement, DraftKings will be able to offer Simplebet’s micro-betting products for the NFL, MLB and NBA and a new suite of college football products, which are the first micro-betting products available for collegiate sports. With micro-betting, DraftKings customers will now be able to wager on even more individual moments over the course of a game through the DraftKings Sportsbook.