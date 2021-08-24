checkAd

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces a Publication with the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford Demonstrating Tempol Significantly Inhibited Multiple Cytokines from COVID-19 Patient’s Cells

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 13:30  |  40   |   |   

Tempol: A potential home treatment for COVID-19 (https://covid19.nih.gov/news-and-stories/tempol-potential-home-treatme ...). Trial to begin shortly.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced a publication in the peer reviewed journal, Clinical Immunology, entitled “Tempol, a novel antioxidant, inhibits both activated T cell and APC (Antigen Presenting Cell) derived cytokines in-vitro from COVID-19 patients” (https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/clinical-immunology/articles-in- ...). The studies conducted at the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University investigated the effects of Tempol, an investigational drug, on immune cells from COVID-19 patients. The authors conclude “Preincubation of immune cells with Tempol resulted in a significant (P<0.05) decrease in multiple T cell and APC-derived cytokines from both cells of COVID-19 and uninfected donors. These results suggest that Tempol has strong in-vitro anti-cytokine activity and supports additional studies examining the use of Tempol for the treatment of COVID-19.”

Dr. Holden Maecker, Director of the Human Monitoring Center at Stanford University commented: “These results suggest that Tempol has strong, broad in-vitro anti-cytokine activity. Suppression of inflammatory cytokines with an antioxidant may be a beneficial strategy in early COVID-19 infection.”

Inflammatory cytokines and reactive oxygent species (ROS such as O*2 -) from cells of the immune system called macrophages and neutrophils damage the lung in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). In animal models, Tempol has been shown to decrease proinflammatory cytokines (cytokine storm) and lung inflammation. In additon, Tempol works as an antixodant and has demonstrated decreasing harmful ROS. In addition, Tempol has been shown to decrease platelet aggregration, a problem observed in many COVID-19 patients.

Recently, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) highlighted Tempol as a potential home treatment for COVID-19 (https://covid19.nih.gov/news-and-stories/tempol-potential-home-treatme ...). The NIH news stated that, “This treatment would likely prevent severe disease.” Recent studies conducted by NIH researchers suggested that Tempol has potent antiviral activity against the virus that causes COVID-19 in laboratory studies. The NIH news article further describes how Tempol could possibly reduce COVID-19 symptoms by calming inflammation, protecting organs from damage, and decreasing the clumping of platelets. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has given the go-ahead to Adamis Pharmaceuticals to conduct a clinical study using Tempol as an at home treatment to prevent disease progression and thereby releasing the burden of COVID-19 on the healthcare system. Adamis plans to initiate a randomized placebo-controlled study shortly.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces a Publication with the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford Demonstrating Tempol Significantly Inhibited Multiple Cytokines from COVID-19 Patient’s Cells Tempol: A potential home treatment for COVID-19 (https://covid19.nih.gov/news-and-stories/tempol-potential-home-treatment-covid-19). Trial to begin shortly. SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Phunware Announces Partnership with HID Global to Deliver Smart Workplace Solution on Mobile
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board