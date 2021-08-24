Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces a Publication with the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford Demonstrating Tempol Significantly Inhibited Multiple Cytokines from COVID-19 Patient’s Cells

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced a publication in the peer reviewed journal, Clinical Immunology, entitled “Tempol, a novel antioxidant, inhibits both activated T cell and APC (Antigen Presenting Cell) derived cytokines in-vitro from COVID-19 patients” ( https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/clinical-immunology/articles-in- ... ). The studies conducted at the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University investigated the effects of Tempol, an investigational drug, on immune cells from COVID-19 patients. The authors conclude “Preincubation of immune cells with Tempol resulted in a significant (P<0.05) decrease in multiple T cell and APC-derived cytokines from both cells of COVID-19 and uninfected donors. These results suggest that Tempol has strong in-vitro anti-cytokine activity and supports additional studies examining the use of Tempol for the treatment of COVID-19.”

Dr. Holden Maecker, Director of the Human Monitoring Center at Stanford University commented: “These results suggest that Tempol has strong, broad in-vitro anti-cytokine activity. Suppression of inflammatory cytokines with an antioxidant may be a beneficial strategy in early COVID-19 infection.”

Inflammatory cytokines and reactive oxygent species (ROS such as O* 2 -) from cells of the immune system called macrophages and neutrophils damage the lung in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). In animal models, Tempol has been shown to decrease proinflammatory cytokines (cytokine storm) and lung inflammation. In additon, Tempol works as an antixodant and has demonstrated decreasing harmful ROS. In addition, Tempol has been shown to decrease platelet aggregration, a problem observed in many COVID-19 patients.

Recently, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) highlighted Tempol as a potential home treatment for COVID-19 (https://covid19.nih.gov/news-and-stories/tempol-potential-home-treatme ...). The NIH news stated that, “This treatment would likely prevent severe disease.” Recent studies conducted by NIH researchers suggested that Tempol has potent antiviral activity against the virus that causes COVID-19 in laboratory studies. The NIH news article further describes how Tempol could possibly reduce COVID-19 symptoms by calming inflammation, protecting organs from damage, and decreasing the clumping of platelets. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has given the go-ahead to Adamis Pharmaceuticals to conduct a clinical study using Tempol as an at home treatment to prevent disease progression and thereby releasing the burden of COVID-19 on the healthcare system. Adamis plans to initiate a randomized placebo-controlled study shortly.