checkAd

Avicanna Expands Sales of Pura Earth and RHO Phyto Branded Topicals into Alberta’s Retail Channels

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

  • Initial listings of topical SKUs include 3 Pura Earth branded facial topical products and 1 RHO Phyto branded Extra Strength Deep Tissue Gel
  • Avicanna’s leadership in the emerging category of topicals, with listings now in 5 provinces, is attributed to the proprietary functional formulations and clinical evidence behind the products

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that its RHO Phyto and Pura Earth branded topicals have attained initial listings and commenced sales in the Canadian province of Alberta.

As part of the development process, Avicanna’s topicals have gone through various pre-clinical and clinical evaluation before being released to the market. These complex and proprietary topical products are developed through Avicanna’s renowned R&D platform and formulated to deliver cannabinoids with synergistic natural active ingredients with long term shelf-life stability, consistency, and enhanced absorption. Avicanna’s topical formulations are developed starting with the cannabinoids in the oil phase – a process that is critical in preventing degradation, ensuring homogeneity, and increasing absorption of cannabinoids into the skin. Avicanna’s research team brings years of product development and topical formulation expertise and have developed dozens of SKUs of cosmetics, medical and pharmaceutical preparations that available in several countries.

Aras Azadian, Avicanna’s CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to enter another major Canadian province with several of our proprietary products and two of our brands. With the emergence of cannabis 2.0 products, the market has been saturated with low quality products such as topicals, which are often produced by infusing cannabis extract into a preformulated based cream. This has been to the detriment of emerging wellness segment within the Canadian cannabis industry and a source of disappointment to the consumers who have high expectations for such products. Our market approach is to deliver these proprietary products with the support of appropriate education and training to all stakeholders. This approach will be a driving force in the establishment and growth of the wellness category and market for functional cannabinoid-based products.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avicanna Expands Sales of Pura Earth and RHO Phyto Branded Topicals into Alberta’s Retail Channels Initial listings of topical SKUs include 3 Pura Earth branded facial topical products and 1 RHO Phyto branded Extra Strength Deep Tissue GelAvicanna’s leadership in the emerging category of topicals, with listings now in 5 provinces, is attributed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Phunware Announces Partnership with HID Global to Deliver Smart Workplace Solution on Mobile
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board