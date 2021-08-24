Avicanna Expands Sales of Pura Earth and RHO Phyto Branded Topicals into Alberta’s Retail Channels

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that its RHO Phyto and Pura Earth branded topicals have attained initial listings and commenced sales in the Canadian province of Alberta.

As part of the development process, Avicanna’s topicals have gone through various pre-clinical and clinical evaluation before being released to the market. These complex and proprietary topical products are developed through Avicanna’s renowned R&D platform and formulated to deliver cannabinoids with synergistic natural active ingredients with long term shelf-life stability, consistency, and enhanced absorption. Avicanna’s topical formulations are developed starting with the cannabinoids in the oil phase – a process that is critical in preventing degradation, ensuring homogeneity, and increasing absorption of cannabinoids into the skin. Avicanna’s research team brings years of product development and topical formulation expertise and have developed dozens of SKUs of cosmetics, medical and pharmaceutical preparations that available in several countries.

Aras Azadian, Avicanna’s CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to enter another major Canadian province with several of our proprietary products and two of our brands. With the emergence of cannabis 2.0 products, the market has been saturated with low quality products such as topicals, which are often produced by infusing cannabis extract into a preformulated based cream. This has been to the detriment of emerging wellness segment within the Canadian cannabis industry and a source of disappointment to the consumers who have high expectations for such products. Our market approach is to deliver these proprietary products with the support of appropriate education and training to all stakeholders. This approach will be a driving force in the establishment and growth of the wellness category and market for functional cannabinoid-based products.”