SMG Industries, Inc. Reports $12.2 Million in Revenues for the Second Quarter 2021 and Six-Month Financial Results

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SMG Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

·         Revenues increased approximately 63% to $12,243,091 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020,

·         Revenues increased approximately 67% to $19,845,419 for the 6 months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the year ago period,

·         Adjusted Gross Margins were $18,918,031, after adjusting for depreciation, and cost of sales included non-cash expense of $2,737,505,

·         Net loss from continuing operations declined to $419,360 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $2,976,940 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2020,

·         Total Assets grew to $30,379,183 at June 30, 2021 compared to $27,425,148 at December 31, 2020, and,

·         The Company continues to move forward with its “buy and build” growth strategy seeking to acquire additional owner/operator logistics terminals as well as standalone transportation services companies.

Selected Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 data

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased to $12,243,091, or 63%, from $7,499,226 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, driven by increased drilling rig relocations, improved customer demand resulting from lessened impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and to the establishment of a new Houston terminal.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, cost of sales was $12,955,028, or 106% of sales, compared to $8,488,095, or 113% of sales for the 2020 period. Cost of sales includes non-cash depreciation expense of $1,319,104 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $1,429,692 for the comparable period in 2020.  Adjusted Cost of sales, with non-cash depreciation expenses removed, was $11,635,924, or 95% of sales for the period. The Company believes it will see improvement in its gross margins from anticipated higher future sales volumes, price increases from its services offered and improved economic conditions from COVID pandemic economic recovery.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1,617,201, or 13.2% of revenues, compared to $941,574, or 12.6% of revenues, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  The increased dollar amount and percent of revenue are primarily driven by improved revenue.

Interest expense was $1,321,988 and $1,131,472 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The net loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $419,360 as compared to a net loss of $2,976,940 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  The reduction in the net loss was due primarily to the Gain on PPP loan forgiveness of $3,148,100 recorded as Other Income.

Selected Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 data

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $19,845,419, or 67%, from $11,859,607 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, driven by the acquisition of 5J on February 27, 2020, increased drilling rig relocations, improved customer demand resulting from lessened impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and to the establishment of a new Houston terminal.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, cost of sales was $21,655,536 or 109% of sales, compared to $13,151,454 or 111% of sales for the comparable 2020 period. Cost of sales includes non-cash depreciation expense of $2,737,505 for the six months June 30, 2021, and $1,972,185 for the comparable period in 2020, the increase in which was driven primarily by the 5J acquisition and the related fair value step up adjustments in the prior year. Adjusted Cost of sales, with non-cash depreciation expenses removed, was $18,918,031, or 95% of sales for the period. The cost of sales exceeding revenues during 2021 and 2020 was the result of lower than required revenues to cover fixed costs within cost of sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $3,129,601 or 15.8% of revenues, compared to $3,039,904 in the comparable 2020 period, which included $1,489,417 of 5J acquisition costs. Excluding these costs, selling, general and administrative costs for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $1,550,487, or 13.0% of revenues. 

Interest expense was $2,570,777 and $1,476,071 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase is a result of the borrowings to fund the 5J acquisition.

We plan to address our net loss and future operating results with a goal to achieve positive cash flow from operations by increasing sales organically or through acquisitions, covering more fixed costs within cost of sales, improving gross margins with anticipated higher pricing and better sales mix adding more higher margin service revenues such as infrastructure logistics including transporting bridge beams, super heavy haul, and reducing general and administrative costs including professional fees.

As of June 30, 2021, our total assets were $30,379,183, comprised of $717,956 in cash and restricted cash, $9,278,980 in accounts receivable, $2,115,303 in other current assets, $13,163,575 in net property and equipment, Right of use assets of $3,482,477 and other assets of $1,017,101. This is an increase in total assets of $2,954,035 over the total assets at December 31, 2020. 

Additional information including the Company’s financial statements, footnotes and management’s discussion and analysis can be found in the second quarter 2021 report filed in the Form 10-Q on August 23, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  

Selected Financial Tables

SMG INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
           
 
      June 30,   December 31,
      2021   2020
           
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents  $                      791    $               263,814
  Restricted cash                   717,165                     715,274
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $618,454 and $691,098       
    as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively                9,278,980                  4,920,967
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets                2,115,303                  1,409,996
  Current assets of discontinued operations                     17,011                     437,787
           
    Total current assets              12,129,250                  7,747,838
           
  Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,799,658 and $5,991,572      
    as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively              13,163,575                16,337,914
  Right of use assets - operating lease                3,482,477                  1,270,989
  Other assets                1,017,101                     499,707
  Other assets of discontinued operations, net                   586,780                  1,568,700
           
    Total assets   $          30,379,183    $          27,425,148
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT      
Current liabilities:      
  Accounts payable   $            3,740,473    $            3,171,086
  Accounts payable - related party                   228,960                     205,444
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities                4,676,175                  2,373,057
  Right of use liabilities - operating leases short term                   972,817                     575,517
  Deferred revenue                     30,000                       30,000
  Secured line of credit                5,918,906                  4,046,256
  Current portion of unsecured notes payable                1,807,829                  2,187,436
  Current portion of secured notes payable, net                5,973,559                  4,010,627
  Current portion of convertible note, net                     50,000                       50,000
  Current liabilities of discontinued operations                1,574,636                  2,243,037
           
    Total current liabilities              24,973,355                18,892,460
           
Long term liabilities:      
  Convertible note payable, net                3,018,769                  2,417,335
  Notes payable - unsecured, net of current portion                1,459,230                  1,040,223
  Notes payable - secured, net of current portion              11,427,735                14,038,409
  Right of use liabilities - operating leases, net of current portion                2,759,871                     846,212
  Long term liabilities of discontinued operations                   294,975                  1,008,362
           
    Total liabilities              43,933,935                38,243,001
           
Commitments and contingencies       
           
Stockholders' deficit      
  Preferred stock 1,000,000 shares authorized:      
    Series A preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 2,000 shares issued                              2                                2
    and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020       
    Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized;  no shares issued       
    and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively                               -                                 -
  Common stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 21,865,952 and 19,446,258 shares      
    issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively                     21,867                       19,447
  Additional paid in capital              12,473,582                10,978,254
  Accumulated deficit             (26,050,203)               (21,815,556)
           
    Total stockholders' deficit             (13,554,752)               (10,817,853)
           
    Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit  $          30,379,183    $          27,425,148
           
           
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements


SMG INDUSTRIES INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020  
(unaudited)
                         
                         
          Three months ended   Six months ended  
          June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020  
                         
  REVENUES    $                    12,243,091    $                      7,499,226    $                    19,845,419    $                    11,859,607  
                         
  COST OF REVENUES                          12,955,028                            8,488,095                          21,655,536                          13,151,454  
                         
  GROSS LOSS                             (711,937)                             (988,869)                          (1,810,117)                          (1,291,847)  
                         
  OPERATING EXPENSES:                  
    Selling, general and administrative                            1,617,201                               941,574                            3,129,601                            3,039,904  
                         
    Total operating expenses                             1,617,201                               941,574                            3,129,601                            3,039,904  
                         
  LOSS FROM OPERATIONS                          (2,329,138)                          (1,930,443)                          (4,939,718)                          (4,331,751)  
                         
  OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                  
    Interest expense, net                          (1,321,988)                          (1,131,472)                          (2,570,777)                          (1,476,071)  
    Gain on PPP loan forgiveness                            3,148,100                                          -                            3,148,100                                          -  
    Other income                                 18,902                                 74,746                                 19,541                                 74,746  
    Gain on sale of assets                                 64,764                                 10,229                               114,926                                 10,229  
    Total other income (expense)                            1,909,778                          (1,046,497)                               711,790                          (1,391,096)  
                         
  NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS                             (419,360)                          (2,976,940)                          (4,227,928)                          (5,722,847)  
                         
    Income (loss) from discontinued operations                                 99,736                             (282,045)                                 43,281                             (515,369)  
  NET LOSS                              (319,624)                          (3,258,985)                          (4,184,647)                          (6,238,216)  
                         
    Preferred stock dividends                               (25,000)                               (88,973)                               (50,000)                             (131,096)  
                         
  NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS    $                       (344,624)    $                    (3,347,958)    $                    (4,234,647)    $                    (6,369,312)  
                         
  Net loss per common share                  
    Continuing operations    $                             (0.02)    $                             (0.17)    $                             (0.21)    $                             (0.36)  
    Discontinued operations    $                             (0.00)    $                             (0.02)    $                             (0.00)    $                             (0.03)  
    Net loss attributable to common shareholders    $                             (0.02)    $                             (0.19)    $                             (0.21)    $                             (0.39)  
                         
  Weighted average common shares outstanding                  
    Basic                          20,958,782                          17,380,108                          20,235,320                          16,537,993  
    Diluted                          20,958,782                          17,380,108                          20,235,320                          16,537,993  
                         
                         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements  


SMG INDUSTRIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(unaudited)
             
        June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
             
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
  Net loss from continuing operations  $            (4,227,928)    $            (5,722,847)
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net       
    cash used in operating activities:      
    Stock based compensation                      33,865                          5,790
    Depreciation and amortization                 2,737,505                   1,972,185
    Amortization of deferred financing costs                    566,039                      255,460
    Amortization of right of use assets - operating leases                    267,020                      115,086
    Bad debt expense (recovery)                       (9,980)                        99,523
    (Gain) loss on disposal of assets                   (114,926)                        10,229
    Gain on PPP loan forgiveness                (3,148,100)                                  -
    Changes in:      
      Accounts receivable                (4,348,033)                   2,729,138
      Prepaid expenses and other current assets                 1,142,846                      827,270
      Other assets                   (794,792)                     (665,032)
      Accounts payable                     973,704                  (3,404,727)
      Accounts payable - related party                      58,516                                  -
      Accrued expenses and other liabilities                 2,253,118                   2,220,726
      Right of use operating lease liabilities                   (167,549)                       (80,925)
  Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations                (4,778,695)                  (1,638,124)
  Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations                    608,519                     (581,439)
  Net cash used in operating activities                 (4,170,176)                  (2,219,563)
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
          Cash paid for acquisition of 5J Entities, net                                -                  (6,320,168)
          Cash paid for disposal of MG Cleaners, LLC                     (35,000)                                  -
          Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment                     (97,026)                     (165,548)
  Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations                   (132,026)                  (6,485,716)
  Net cash used in investing activities                    (132,026)                  (6,485,716)
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
     Payment of deferred financing costs                                  -                     (239,558)
          Proceeds on secured line of credit, net                 1,819,234                   2,898,524
          Proceeds from notes payable                     1,874,002                   5,283,949
          Payments on notes payable                   (830,234)                     (578,063)
          Proceeds from convertible notes payable                 1,405,000                   1,350,000
  Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations                 4,268,002                   8,714,852
  Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations                   (226,932)                      781,437
  Net cash provided by financing activities                  4,041,070                   9,496,289
             
NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH                   (261,132)                      791,010
             
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period                     979,088                        29,568
             
CASH,  CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period   $                717,956    $                820,578
             
Supplemental disclosures:      
      Cash paid for income taxes  $                            -    $                            -
      Cash paid for interest      $             1,215,489    $                221,040
             
Noncash investing and financing activities      
  Non-cash consideration paid for business acquisitions  $                            -    $             4,378,000
  Non-cash increase in secured notes payable related to acquisition  $                            -    $             5,840,622
  Non-cash increase in secured notes payable for settlement of accounts payable  $                196,188    $                155,729
  Debt discount from issuance of common stock warrants  $                            -    $                  59,439
  Preferred stock dividend  $                  50,000    $                131,096
  Expenses paid by related party  $                            -    $                  25,279
  Financing of prepaid insurance premiums   $             1,239,367    $                331,065
  Shares issued for deferred financing costs  $                            -    $                419,788
  Note receivable for property and equipment  $                608,786    $                            -
  Shares issued with debt and beneficial conversion feature on convertible notes payable  $             1,463,883    $                            -
  Right of use assets capitalized and operating lease obligation recognized  $             2,478,508    $                            -
  Convertible notes payable issued to settle accounts payable  $                208,129    $                            -
             
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

About SMG Industries, Inc.:  SMG Industries is a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market.  Through several of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries branded as the 5J Transportation Group it offers heavy haul, super heavy haul, hot shot, and drilling rig mobilization services. 5J’s over-dimensional permitted jobs can support up to 500 thousand pound loads which include cargo associated with wind energy, power generation components, bridge beams, compressors, refinery and construction equipment.  SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Floresville, Henderson, Odessa, Palestine, and Victoria, Texas.  Read more at www.SMGindustries.com and www.5Jtrucking.net.

Contact:

Matthew Flemming, SMG Industries, Inc. Matt@SMGIndustries (dot com)

SOURCE: SMG Industries, Inc.





