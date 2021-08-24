Nextech AR Selected By Google As A Early Access Partner for Its 3D AR Search Program

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is proud to announce that they are an early access partner for the Google 3D AR Search Program. With this, Nextech AR will grant exclusive early access of the 3D search program to its current Threedy.ai customers, which include some of the world’s largest furniture retailers - Kohl’s, Pier 1, Lighting Plus and Kmart Australia. With Nextech 3D generated models showing up in Google’s 3D AR Search Program, brands can now expect to see their products as organic search results on Google.

Threedy.ai is a scalable 3D model creation platform powered by artificial intelligence, where customers can build their 3D product catalog and build immersive customer journeys. 3D models are created from 2D photos through Nextech AR’s proprietary AI technology and hosted on the cloud. Threedy.ai has built a disruptive end-to-end solution which syndicates and scales thousands of 3D visualizations to Google Search, Google Ad Network and Web AR for Ecommerce.

“3D is becoming an integral part of the online customer journey. 3D/AR experiences are now powering search and discovery, and immersive shopping experiences like virtual try-ons for fashion.” “See it in Your Space” with AR for home furnishing are taking product engagement to the next level. Threedy.ai is an essential 3D creation platform that automates and scales 3D asset creation. Working with Nextech AR customers, we will be able to build a significant catalog of 3D products that will be indexed for Google Search, and will power our own WebAR/3D and Ad Networks.” Says Nima Sarshar CTO of Visual Computing & AI.

Google has been committed to making 3D/AR an integral part of search and shopping experiences. For certain innovative brands, including those powered by Nextech AR, anyone can now place 3D digital objects right in their own space directly from mobile Google search results. According to Internet Live Stats, Google now processes over 3.5 billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. With more than 90 percent market share as of June 2021 (Statistica), Google has dominated the search engine market.