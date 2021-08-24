checkAd

Aehr Receives $3.0 Million in Orders to Support Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors for Electric Vehicles

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received purchase orders totaling $3.0 million from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak Contactors and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to meet their increased production capacity needs for power semiconductors for the electric vehicle market. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market. These WaferPaks and the WaferPak Aligner are expected to ship within the next six months to accompany the previously ordered FOX-XP systems announced last month.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “These follow-on orders for additional WaferPaks and an Aehr WaferPak Aligner signify a strengthening of our relationship with this lead customer to supply them with the high-volume production solution necessary to meet the critical quality and reliability requirements of the electric vehicle power conversion and electronic engine controllers. This customer continues to forecast orders for multiple additional FOX systems and WaferPak Contactors this fiscal year and a significant number of systems and WaferPaks over the next several years driven by electric vehicle semiconductor test and burn-in demand. 

“The majority of the WaferPaks in these orders are for test of yet another device that has been qualified by an Electric Vehicle manufacturer that is ramping into production, while a few WaferPaks are being used in the qualification of a new electric vehicle device. Aehr’s proprietary WaferPaks are used with our silicon carbide-focused FOX-XP systems, which are configured to test eighteen silicon carbide wafers in parallel in the footprint of a typical single wafer test solution. The Aehr FOX WaferPak Aligner is used to optically align the customer wafers in our WaferPaks to contact 100% of the devices on the wafer. Aehr provides a unique, fully integrated solution that includes the test systems, full wafer WaferPak Contactors, and WaferPak Aligners that can not only test 100mm and 150mm diameter silicon carbide wafers, but can test the future 200mm wafers planned to be introduced over the next several years.

