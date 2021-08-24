checkAd

Vision Marine is gearing up to unveil its superlative E-Motion Fully Electric Powertrain matched with the iconic Bruce 22 at Lake of the Ozarks Shootout

First on-water event showcasing the Company’s innovative powertrain technology

With equal parts performance and art, the astonishing Bruce 22 & the efficacious E-Motion Outboard are set to break a previous speed record.

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a global leader in the electric recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is pleased to announce its return to the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, the largest unsanctioned boat race in the US, taking place August 28-29, 2021.

“We are thrilled to return to the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout to showcase the unveiling of our new Bruce22 electric boat coupled with the E-Motion outboard motor,” said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. “We have once again teamed up with Boating Magazine’s editor Randy Vance as we seek to break our previous category record set in 2019. SpeedontheWater.com editor Jason Johnson will provide full coverage of the event.”

Vance is a yachtsman who has successfully turned his passion into a career as a writer. Having operated a resort marina in Missouri for over 20 years, he has often been called upon to host and participate in radio and television programs related to fishing and water sports. He has tested several types of boats over the course of his career, and he expects the modified Bruce 22 to set a new record once again at the Shootout.

Focusing on power, speed and performance, Vision Marine is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the surging demand for environmentally friendly boats and engines. The move toward unprecedented power and torque such as that generated by our purpose-built powertrains, and the expanded availability of pure electric options, including our increased offerings, is projected to increase the current market value of US$4.5 billion for electric outboard motors by four-fold in the coming years.

Key Features of Vision Marine’s Proprietary E-Motion Technology:

  • Dramatic increase in efficiency, torque, power, and general performance.
  • Exceptionally fast charging capabilities
  • Noiseless engine with minimal vibrations.
  • Sustainable solution with zero emission.
  • E-Motion delivers an exhilarating experience due to its high torque to horsepower ratio.
  • 90% reduction in fuel and maintenance cost versus traditional ICE powered boats.

“The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout provides a great platform to showcase our groundbreaking electric technology to the boating community,” said Xavier Montagne, Chief Technology Officer of Vision Marine Technologies. “Speed and power are major driving factors for boaters, and in the recent past required using gas or diesel to run outboard motors. With our proprietary E-Motion technology, we provide the boating consumer an environmentally friendly solution that combines the necessary power and speed with off-the-line torque that we believe is far superior to any gas or diesel motor.”

