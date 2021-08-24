checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

24.08.2021, 13:30   

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems has received notification that on 23 August 2021 Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased 10,156 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 12.8p per share.

Following the transaction specified above Mr Sutcliffe has a beneficial holding of 555,538 Ordinary Shares representing 1.15% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)

  		Name

  		Robert Sutcliffe

 
2 Reason for the notification
a)

  		Position/status

  		Chairman
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

  		Initial
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
b)

  		LEI

 

  		2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 

 

 

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each
   
Identification code ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92
   
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

  		Purchase
c)

 

 

 

  		Price(s) and volume(s)        
    Price(s) Volume(s)  
    12.8p 10,156  
         
d)
