JOANN Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced plans to release its earnings for the second quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, September 2, 2021. JOANN will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET. The toll-free number to call for the live interactive teleconference is: 1 (800) 774-6070 and the passcode is: 9752 013. The international dial in number is: 1 (630) 691-2753 and the passcode is: 9752 013.



The live broadcast of JOANN’s conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.joann.com, under the Investor Relations section, on September 2, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.