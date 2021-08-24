Monarch Mining Files a Technical Report for Its Beaufor Mine Project

Mineral resource estimate (MRE) developed for an underground scenario using cut-off grades of 2.8 g/t Au (>=45 degree dip) and 3.2 g/t Au (<45 degree dip). The cut-off grades were calculated using a gold price of US$1,550 per ounce.





The new MRE includes 166 mineralized zones with a minimum true thickness of 2.4 m.





Compared to the previous MRE, the new MRE incorporates a part of the 2020‒2021 drill results (+ 5,066.6 m of drilling in 22 surface diamond drillholes (DDH), and + 12,729.3 m in 131 underground DDH) and uses a block modelling methodology with the interpretation and 3D modelling of 166 mineralized zones. In the previous MRE, the mineral resource was estimated using the polygonal methodology in 2D with a total of 63 mineralized zones.





Approximately 24,700 metres of the ongoing 42,500-metre diamond drilling program are not included in the current MRE.

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) announces that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its Beaufor Mine project. Monarch published a press release on July 28, 2021 (see press release), which summarized the assumptions and key results contained in the technical report. There are no material differences between the assumptions and estimates contained in Monarch’s press release dated July 28, 2021, pertaining to this property, from those contained in the technical report that was filed today, and which is available on Monarch’s website (see technical report).