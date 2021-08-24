Monarch Mining Files a Technical Report for Its Beaufor Mine Project
- The Beaufor Mine technical report shows an estimated Measured Mineral Resource of 328,500 tonnes grading at 5.7 g/t Au for a total of 59,900 ounces of gold and an
estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 956,400 tonnes grading at 5.2 g/t Au for a total of 159,300 ounces, a significant increase compared to the previous mineral resource estimate (see press
release dated January 28, 2021).
- Inferred resource estimated at 818,900 tonnes grading 4.7 g/t Au for a total of 122,500 ounces, a 307% increase (+92,400 ounces) versus the resource estimate
announced in January 2021.
MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) announces that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its Beaufor Mine project. Monarch published a press release on July 28, 2021 (see press release), which summarized the assumptions and key results contained in the technical report. There are no material differences between the assumptions and estimates contained in Monarch’s press release dated July 28, 2021, pertaining to this property, from those contained in the technical report that was filed today, and which is available on Monarch’s website (see technical report).
