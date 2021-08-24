Huazhu Group Limited Reports Second Quarter and Interim of 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

As of June 30, 2021, Huazhu’s worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 7,126 hotels and 692,284 rooms, including 122 hotels from DH. During the second quarter of 2021, our Legacy-Huazhu business opened 399 hotels, including 18 leased (or leased-and-operated) hotels and 381 manachised (or franchised-and-managed) hotels and franchised hotels, and closed a total of 156 hotels, including 7 leased hotels and 149 manachised and franchised hotels. During the second quarter of 2021, the Legacy-DH business opened 2 hotels, including 1 leased hotel and 1 manachised and franchised hotel. As of June 30, 2021, Huazhu had a total of 2,734 unopened hotels in the pipeline, including 2,696 hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu business and 38 hotels from the Legacy-DH business.

Legacy-Huazhu Only – Second Quarter of 2021 Operational Highlights

As of June 30, 2021, Legacy-Huazhu had 7,004 hotels in operation, including 675 leased and owned hotels, and 6,329 manachised hotels and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-Huazhu had 667,670 hotel rooms in operation, including 91,892 rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 575,778 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-Huazhu also had 2,696 hotels in the pipeline, including 16 leased and owned hotels and 2,680 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-Huazhu’s RevPAR, average daily room rate (“ADR”) and occupancy rate for its leased and owned hotels, as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels under governmental requisition) for the periods indicated.

The ADR was RMB255 in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB185 in the second quarter of 2020, RMB209 in the previous quarter, and RMB236 in the second quarter of 2019.





The occupancy rate for all Legacy-Huazhu hotels in operation was 82.3% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 68.8% in the second quarter of 2020, 66.2% in the previous quarter, and 86.9% in the second quarter of 2019.





Blended RevPAR was RMB210 in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB127 in the second quarter of 2020, RMB138 in the previous quarter, and RMB206 in the second quarter of 2019.





For all Legacy-Huazhu hotels which had been in operation for at least 18 months, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB210 for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 58.1% increase from RMB133 for the second quarter of 2020, with a 33.9% increase in ADR and a 12.8-percentage-point increase in occupancy rate; comparing the second quarter of 2021 with the pre-COVID-19 second quarter of 2019, RevPAR represented a 5.7% decrease from RMB216 for the second quarter of 2019, with a 1.0% increase in ADR, and a 6.0-percentage-point decrease in occupancy rate.

Legacy-DH Only – Second Quarter of 2021 Operational Highlights

As of June 30, 2021, Legacy-DH had 122 hotels in operation, including 74 leased and owned hotels and 48 manachised hotels and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-DH had 24,614 hotel rooms in operation, including 13,839 rooms under the lease and ownership model and 10,775 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-DH also had 38 hotels in the pipeline, including 27 leased and owned hotels and 11 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-DH’s RevPAR, ADR and occupancy rate for its leased as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels temporarily closed) for the periods indicated.

The ADR was EUR82 in the second quarter of 2021, compared with EUR87 in the second quarter of 2020 and EUR69 in the previous quarter.

The occupancy rate for all Legacy-DH hotels in operation was 24.4% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 18.3% in the second quarter of 2020 and 18.8% in the previous quarter.

Blended RevPAR was EUR20 in the second quarter of 2021, compared with EUR16 in the second quarter of 2020 and EUR13 in the previous quarter.

Ji Qi, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of Huazhu commented: “Our China business RevPAR recovered in the second quarter to 102% of the same period of 2019, supported by strong leisure travelling demand in May but offset by relatively weak RevPAR recovery in June due to COVID-19 resurgence in Guangdong Province and traffic control in Beijing for the celebration of centenary of the Communist Party of China. RevPAR recovery momentum resumed since early July. However, unfortunately, the Delta variant of COVID-19 was again detected in Nanjing since late July, with further spreading into many other provinces and cities. The Delta variant prompted the Chinese government posed another round of strict travelling restrictions which seriously affected our performance in August. For our European business, thanks to continued progress of vaccination and easing restrictions, the RevPAR recovered to 50-60% of 2019 level during the summer holiday.”

“Looking ahead,” Mr. Ji continued, “uncertainties brought by the pandemic may exist for a longer-than-expected time, and we expect to be well prepared to overcome any business turbulences in the near-term. Nevertheless, in the long term, we have high confidence in China’s future economic growth and think the upward trend of the China lodging industry remains intact. Therefore, we will be implementing our strategies, such as further penetration of lower-tier cities, speeding up of upper-midscale and upscale segments, organizational upgrades and talent acquisition to support our sustainable growth.”

Second quarter and Interim of 2021 Unaudited Financial Results



(RMB in millions) Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 Revenue: Leased and owned hotels 1,236 1,398 2,282 2,752 3,680 Manachised and franchised hotels 676 897 1,275 1,141 2,172 Others 41 32 30 73 62 Total revenue 1,953 2,327 3,587 3,966 5,914

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB3.6 billion (US$556 million), representing an 83.7% year-over-year increase and a 54.1% sequential increase. Revenue from Legacy-Huazhu for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB3.4 billion, representing an 84.6% year-over-year increase. Revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu business was lower than our revenue guidance, mainly due to the COVID-19 resurgence in Guangdong Province and traffic control in Beijing for the celebration of centenary of the Communist Party of China since late May. However, if excluding the impact of Guangdong Province and Beijing, our revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu business was in line with our revenue guidance.

Revenue for the first half of 2021 was RMB5.9 billion (US$916 million), representing an increase of 49.1% from the first half of 2020. Revenue from Legacy-Huazhu for the first half of 2021 was RMB5.5 billion, representing a 78.1% year-over-year increase.

Revenue from leased and owned hotels for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2.3 billion (US$353 million), representing an 84.6% year-over-year increase and a 63.2% sequential increase. Revenue from Legacy-Huazhu from leased and owned hotels for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2.1 billion, representing an 84.2% year-over-year increase.

For the first half of 2021, revenue from leased and owned hotels was RMB3.7 billion (US$570 million), representing a 33.7% year-over-year increase. Revenue from Legacy-Huazhu from leased and owned hotels for the first half of 2021 was RMB3.3 billion, representing a 72.2% year-over-year increase.

Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB1.3 billion (US$198 million), representing an 88.6% year-over-year increase and a 42.1% sequential increase. Revenue from Legacy-Huazhu from manachised and franchised hotels for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB1.3 billion, representing an 88.5% year-over-year increase.

For the first half of 2021, revenue from manachised and franchised hotels was RMB2.2 billion (US$336 million), representing a 90.4% year-over-year increase. These hotels accounted for 36.7% of revenue, compared to 28.8% of revenue for the first half of 2020. Revenue from Legacy-Huazhu from manachised and franchised hotels for the first half of 2021 was RMB2.2 billion, representing a 91.3% year-over-year increase.

Other revenue represent revenue generated from businesses other than our hotel operations, which mainly includes revenue from the provision of IT products and services to hotels, and revenue from Huazhu Mall and other revenue from the Legacy-DH business, totaling RMB30 million (US$5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB41 million in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB32 million in the previous quarter.

For the first half of 2021, other revenue was RMB62 million (US$10 million), compared to RMB73 million in the first half of 2020.



(RMB in millions) Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs 2,135 2,463 2,739 4,512 5,202 Other operating costs 7 12 12 15 24 Selling and marketing expenses 107 107 161 253 268 General and administrative expenses 263 328 392 579 720 Pre-opening expenses 99 21 16 210 37 Total operating costs and expenses 2,611 2,931 3,320 5,569 6,251

Hotel operating costs for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB2.7 billion (US$424 million), compared to RMB2.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB2.5 billion in the previous quarter. Hotel operating costs from Legacy-Huazhu for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB2.2 billion, which represented 65.5% of the quarter’s revenues, compared to 93.4% for the second quarter in 2020 and 92.8% for the previous quarter.

For the first half of 2021, hotel operating costs were RMB5.2 billion (US$806 million), compared to RMB4.5 billion in 2020. Hotel operating costs from Legacy-Huazhu for the first half of 2021 were RMB4.2 billion, which represented 76.2% of revenue, compared to 108.6% for 2020.

Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB161 million (US$25 million), compared to RMB107 million in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB107 million in the previous quarter. Selling and marketing expenses from Legacy-Huazhu for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB129 million, which represented 3.8% of the quarter’s revenue, compared to RMB71 million or 3.9% of revenue for the second quarter in 2020, and RMB72 million or 3.3% of revenue for the previous quarter.

For the first half of 2021, selling and marketing expenses were RMB268 million (US$41 million), compared to RMB253 million in 2020. Selling and marketing expenses from Legacy-Huazhu for the first half of 2021 were RMB201 million, which represented 3.6% of revenue, compared to RMB137 million or 4.4% of revenue for the first half of 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB392 million (US$61 million), compared to RMB263 million in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB328 million in the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses from Legacy-Huazhu for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB294 million, which represented 8.7% of the quarter’s revenue, compared to RMB176 million or 9.7% for the second quarter in 2020 and RMB255 million or 11.7% for the previous quarter.

For the first half of 2021, general and administrative expenses were RMB720 million (US$112 million), compared to RMB579 million in 2020. General and administrative expenses from Legacy-Huazhu for the first half of 2021 were RMB549 million, which represented 9.9% of revenue, compared to RMB402 million or 12.9% of revenue for the first half of 2020.

Pre-opening expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were mostly related to Legacy-Huazhu totaling RMB16 million (US$3 million), compared to RMB99 million in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB21 million in the previous quarter.

Pre-opening expenses for the first half of 2021 were RMB37 million (US$6 million), compared to RMB210 million in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 82.4%. Pre-opening expenses as a percentage of revenue was 0.6% in 2021, compared to 5.3% in 2020.

Other operating income, net for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB362 million (US$56 million), compared to RMB164 million in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB29 million in the previous quarter. The increase was mainly due to subsidy income from the Legacy-DH business due to COVID-19 impact.

Other operating income, net for the first half of 2021 was RMB391 million (US$61 million), compared to RMB252 million in 2020.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB629 million (US$97 million), compared to a negative RMB494 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a negative RMB575 million in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB657 million (US$101 million), compared to a negative RMB456 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a negative RMB540 million in the previous quarter. Income from operations from Legacy-Huazhu for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB763 million, compared to a negative RMB207 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a negative RMB172 million in the previous quarter.

Income from operations for the first half of 2021 was RMB54 million (US$8 million), compared to a negative RMB1.4 billion in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was RMB117 million (US$18 million), compared to adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) of RMB1.3 billion in 2020. Income from operations from Legacy-Huazhu for the first half of 2021 was RMB592 million, compared to a loss from operations of RMB938 million in 2020.

Operating margin, defined as income from operations as a percentage of revenues, for the second quarter of 2021, was 17.5%. Operating margin from Legacy-Huazhu for the second quarter of 2021 was 22.7%, compared with a negative 11.4% in the second quarter of 2020 and a negative 7.9% in the previous quarter.

Operating margin for the first half of 2021 was 0.9%. Operating margin from Legacy-Huazhu for the first half of 2021 was 10.7%, compared with a negative 30.2% in 2020.

Other expense, net for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB61 million (US$9 million), compared to other income, net RMB21 million for the second quarter of 2020 and other income, net RMB262 million for the previous quarter.

Other income, net for the first half of 2021 was RMB201 million (US$31 million), compared to a negative RMB81 million in 2020. The increase was mainly due to gains from selling AccorHotels shares.

Unrealized losses from fair value changes of equity securities for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB58 million (US$9 million), compared to RMB34 million in the second quarter of 2020, and unrealized gains from fair value changes of RMB238 million in the previous quarter. Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities mainly represents the unrealized gains (losses) from our investment in equity securities with readily determinable fair values, such as AccorHotels.

For the first half of 2021, unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities were RMB180 million (US$28 million), compared to unrealized losses from fair value changes of equity securities of RMB1.0 billion in 2020.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB132 million (US$20 million), compared to income tax benefit of RMB68 million in the same period of 2020 and income tax benefit of RMB122 million in the previous quarter. For the first half of 2021, income tax expense was RMB10 million (US$1 million), compared to income tax benefit of RMB98 million in 2020.

Net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB378 million (US$59 million), compared to a net loss of RMB548 million in the second quarter of 2020 and net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited of RMB248 million in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and the unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB464 million (US$72 million), compared to a negative RMB476 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a negative RMB451 million in the previous quarter. Net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited from Legacy-Huazhu for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB492 million, compared to a negative RMB325 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a positive RMB53 million in the previous quarter. The adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) from Legacy-Huazhu for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB579 million, compared with a negative RMB253 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a negative RMB150 million in the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited for the first half of 2021 was RMB130 million (US$21 million), compared with a negative RMB2.7 billion in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and the unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was RMB13 million (US$3 million). Net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited from Legacy-Huazhu for the first half of 2021 was RMB545 million, compared to a net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited of RMB2.3 billion in 2020. The adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) from Legacy-Huazhu for the first half of 2021 was RMB429 million, compared with an adjusted net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) of RMB1.2 billion in 2020.

Basic and diluted earnings per share/American depositary share (ADS). For the second quarter of 2021, basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB0.12 (US$0.02). Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) were RMB0.15 (US$0.02), and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) were RMB0.14 (US$0.02). Basic earnings per ADS were RMB1.22 (US$0.19), and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.17 (US$0.18). Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted basic earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) were RMB1.49 (US$0.23), and adjusted diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) were RMB1.43 (US$0.22).

For the first half of 2021, basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB0.04 (US$0.01). Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) were RMB0.00 (US$0.00). Basic earnings per ADS were RMB0.42 (US$0.07), and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.41 (US$0.06). Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted basic earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) were RMB0.05 (US$0.01), and adjusted diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) were RMB0.04 (US$0.01).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB957 million (US$148 million), compared with a negative RMB169 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a positive RMB70 million in the previous quarter. EBITDA (non-GAAP) from Legacy-Huazhu for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB1.0 billion, compared with RMB66 million in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB410 million in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB1.0 billion (US$161 million), compared with a negative RMB97 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a negative RMB133 million in the previous quarter. The adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) from Legacy-Huazhu for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB1.1 billion, compared with RMB138 million in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB207 million in the previous quarter.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was RMB1.0 billion (US$160 million), compared with a negative RMB1.9 billion in 2020. EBITDA (non-GAAP) from Legacy-Huazhu for the first half of 2021 was RMB1.4 billion, compared with a negative RMB1.6 billion in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was RMB910 million (US$142 million), compared with a negative RMB801 million in 2020. The adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) from Legacy-Huazhu for the first half of 2021 was RMB1.3 billion, compared with a negative RMB493 million in 2020.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the second quarter of 2021 was a RMB1.2 billion (US$192 million). Investing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB582 million (US$91 million), including RMB348 million for partial payments of CitiGO acquisition4. Financing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB185 million (US$28 million).

Operating cash inflow for the first half of 2021 was RMB281 million (US$43 million), compared to RMB834 million cash outflow in 2020. Investing cash inflow for the first half of 2021 was RMB132 million (US$22 million), compared to RMB5.5 billion cash outflow in 2020. Financing cash outflow for the first half of 2021 was RMB1.2 billion (US$184 million), compared to RMB2.5 billion in 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB6.2 billion (US$960 million) and restricted cash of RMB57 million (US$9 million).

Debt financing. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a total debt balance of RMB10.7 billion (US$1.7 billion) and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB6.8 billion.

COVID-19 update

For our Legacy-Huazhu business, following the relative weak RevPAR recovery in June due to impact of COVID-19 resurgence in Guangdong Province and traffic control in Beijing for the celebration of centenary of the Communist Party of China, our RevPAR recovery momentum resumed quickly in early July. However, unfortunately, since late July, with the spread of the Delta variant from Nanjing to several provinces and cities, our RevPAR significantly dropped to only about 50% of the 2019 level as the government imposed another round of strict travelling restrictions. On the positive side, with the government’s strong capability of prevention and control, daily new confirmed cases saw a significant decline recently. Many cities have recently lowered the risk level from high or middle to low level. We are expecting the recovery should resume soon after travelling restrictions are being gradually eased.

Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries (“DH”) saw an initial recovery of hotel demand along with vaccination process in Germany since the first lockdown in November 2020. As of August 23rd, 2021, about 64% of the German population have received at least one shot and 59% of the population is fully vaccinated. In August, the recovery continued with the occupancy rate reaching 50% and RevPAR recovered to 67% of 2019. However, we remain cautious on the future recovery as European governments are still carefully monitoring the situation regarding the Delta variant and a potential impact from the fourth wave. Additionally, we received and recorded a total of EUR38 million in subsidies from the German government in the second quarter, relating to the 2020 lockdown period. Meanwhile, DH is continuing to implement further cost reduction and cash flow measures, especially regarding personnel and lease costs.

Resignation of Director

Ms. Min (Jenny) Zhang resigned as a director and the vice-chairlady of the Company for personal reasons, effective August 24, 2021. Ms. Zhang’s resignation from the board of directors was not a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company.

Mr. Qi Ji, the Company’s chairman and chief executive officer, said: “I would like to thank Jenny for her contributions, service and commitment to the Company throughout her many years with the Company, and wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

Upon the effectiveness of Ms. Zhang’s resignation, the Company’s board of directors will consist of eight directors (and one alternative director), including five independent directors.

Guidance

In the third quarter of 2021, Huazhu expects revenue growth to be in the range of 8%-12% compared to the third quarter of 2020, or 4%-8% if excluding DH. To provide more meaningful guidance excluding the impact of COVID-19, Huazhu expects revenue growth to be in the range of 12%-16% compared to pre-COVID-19 results in the third quarter of 2019, or revenue reduction to be in the range of 3%-7% if excluding DH.

Considering the effects of COVID-19 resurgence in Guangdong, traffic control in Beijing since late May, and the influence of the Delta variant spreading from Nanjing to several cities in China recently, we lowered our full-year revenue growth guidance. For the full year of 2021, we expect revenue growth to range from a 29% to 33%, or to range from 34% to 38% if excluding DH. To provide more meaningful guidance excluding the impact of COVID-19, Huazhu expects revenue growth to be in the range of 17%-21% as compared to pre-COVID-19 results of 2019, or to range from 2%-6% if excluding DH.

The above guidance is based on our current expectation that the recent Delta Variant of COVID-19 resurgence can be well contained by the beginning of September and there will be no massive resurgence of COVID-19 in the remaining of the year.

The above forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 7,026 6,201 960 Restricted cash 64 57 9 Short-term investments 3,903 2,727 422 Accounts receivable, net 404 519 80 Loan receivables, net 304 214 33 Amounts due from related parties, current 178 82 13 Inventories 89 82 13 Other current assets, net 914 884 137 Total current assets 12,882 10,766 1,667 Property and equipment, net 6,682 6,982 1,081 Intangible assets, net 5,945 5,902 914 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,980 29,787 4,613 Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,041 1,914 297 Land use rights, net 213 210 32 Long-term investments 1,923 2,058 319 Goodwill 4,988 5,268 816 Amounts due from related parties, non-current - 63 10 Loan receivables, net 135 86 13 Other assets, net 743 812 126 Deferred tax assets 623 753 117 Total assets 65,155 64,601 10,005 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 1,142 666 103 Accounts payable 1,241 975 151 Amounts due to related parties 132 511 79 Salary and welfare payables 526 530 82 Deferred revenue 1,272 1,357 210 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,406 3,502 542 Finance lease liabilities, current 31 41 6 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,440 2,168 337 Income tax payable 339 258 40 Total current liabilities 10,529 10,008 1,550 Long-term debt 10,856 10,002 1,549 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 27,048 27,758 4,299 Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent 2,497 2,372 367 Deferred revenue 662 704 109 Other long-term liabilities 771 834 129 Deferred tax liabilities 1,181 1,155 179 Retirement benefit obligations 179 171 27 Total liabilities 53,723 53,004 8,209 Equity: Ordinary shares 0 0 0 Treasury shares (107 ) (107 ) (17 ) Additional paid-in capital 9,808 9,918 1,536 Retained earnings 1,502 1,632 253 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 127 49 8 Total Huazhu Group Limited shareholders' equity 11,330 11,492 1,780 Noncontrolling interest 102 105 16 Total equity 11,432 11,597 1,796 Total liabilities and equity 65,155 64,601 10,005





Huazhu Group Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data)

Revenue: Leased and owned hotels 1,236 1,398 2,282 353 2,752 3,680 570 Manachised and franchised hotels 676 897 1,275 198 1,141 2,172 336 Others 41 32 30 5 73 62 10 Total revenue 1,953 2,327 3,587 556 3,966 5,914 916 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs: Rents (833 ) (945 ) (949 ) (147 ) (1,699 ) (1,894 ) (293 ) Utilities (91 ) (140 ) (107 ) (17 ) (223 ) (247 ) (38 ) Personnel costs (508 ) (630 ) (757 ) (117 ) (1,151 ) (1,387 ) (215 ) Depreciation and amortization (320 ) (340 ) (351 ) (54 ) (631 ) (691 ) (107 ) Consumables, food and beverage (185 ) (180 ) (244 ) (38 ) (376 ) (424 ) (66 ) Others (198 ) (228 ) (331 ) (51 ) (432 ) (559 ) (87 ) Total hotel operating costs (2,135 ) (2,463 ) (2,739 ) (424 ) (4,512 ) (5,202 ) (806 ) Other operating costs (7 ) (12 ) (12 ) (2 ) (15 ) (24 ) (4 ) Selling and marketing expenses (107 ) (107 ) (161 ) (25 ) (253 ) (268 ) (41 ) General and administrative expenses (263 ) (328 ) (392 ) (61 ) (579 ) (720 ) (112 ) Pre-opening expenses (99 ) (21 ) (16 ) (3 ) (210 ) (37 ) (6 ) Total operating costs and expenses (2,611 ) (2,931 ) (3,320 ) (515 ) (5,569 ) (6,251 ) (969 ) Other operating income (expense), net 164 29 362 56 252 391 61 Income (losses) from operations (494 ) (575 ) 629 97 (1,351 ) 54 8 Interest income 26 22 17 3 55 39 6 Interest expense (142 ) (110 ) (102 ) (16 ) (279 ) (212 ) (33 ) Other (expense) income, net 21 262 (61 ) (9 ) (81 ) 201 31 Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities (34 ) 238 (58 ) (9 ) (1,037 ) 180 28 Foreign exchange (loss) gain 34 (197 ) 85 13 (24 ) (112 ) (17 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes (589 ) (360 ) 510 79 (2,717 ) 150 23 Income tax (expense) benefit 68 122 (132 ) (20 ) 98 (10 ) (1 ) Gain (Loss) from equity method investments (33 ) (20 ) (1 ) (0 ) (93 ) (21 ) (3 ) Net income (loss) (554 ) (258 ) 377 59 (2,712 ) 119 19 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 6 10 1 0 29 11 2 Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (548 ) (248 ) 378 59 (2,683 ) 130 21 Other comprehensive income Gain arising from defined benefit plan, net of tax 4 - - - 7 - - Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 43 (55 ) (23 ) (4 ) (24 ) (78 ) (12 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (507 ) (313 ) 354 55 (2,729 ) 41 7 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 6 10 1 0 29 11 2 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (501 ) (303 ) 355 55 (2,700 ) 52 9 Earnings (Losses) per share(1): Basic (0.19 ) (0.08 ) 0.12 0.02 (0.94 ) 0.04 0.01 Diluted (0.19 ) (0.08 ) 0.12 0.02 (0.94 ) 0.04 0.01 Earnings (Losses) per ADS: Basic (1.91 ) (0.80 ) 1.22 0.19 (9.37 ) 0.42 0.07 Diluted (1.91 ) (0.80 ) 1.17 0.18 (9.37 ) 0.41 0.06 Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic 2,864,733,442 3,109,432,473 3,114,135,304 3,114,135,304 2,862,435,229 3,111,794,826 3,111,794,826 Diluted 2,864,733,442 3,109,432,473 3,273,978,191 3,273,978,191 2,862,435,229 3,166,582,955 3,166,582,955 (1) Due to the sub-division of our shares in the second quarter, the Company revised prior comparative periods to conform to the current period presentation.





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB

RMB US$ ( in millions) Operating activities: Net (loss) income (554 ) (258 ) 377 59 (2,712 ) 119 19 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 38 35 28 4 67 63 10 Depreciation and amortization,

and other 359 366 377 58 695 743 115 Impairment loss 16 - 9 1 118 9 1 Loss (Income) from equity method

investments, net of dividends 33 20 1 0 93 21 3 Investment (income) loss (11 ) (264 ) (50 ) (8 ) 1,077 (314 ) (49 ) Changes in operating assets and

liabilities 470 (717 ) 472 73 (805 ) (245 ) (38 ) Other 161 (139 ) 24 5 633 (115 ) (18 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 512 (957 ) 1,238 192 (834 ) 281 43 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (339 ) (550 ) (311 ) (48 ) (823 ) (861 ) (133 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received (0 ) - (346 ) (54 ) (5,056 ) (346 ) (54 ) Purchase of investments (0 ) (35 ) (134 ) (21 ) (0 ) (169 ) (26 ) Proceeds from maturity/sale of

investments 35 1,256 174 27 371 1,430 222 Loan advances (24 ) (22 ) (31 ) (5 ) (82 ) (53 ) (8 ) Loan collections 47 63 45 7 71 108 17 Other - 2 21 3 3 23 4 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (281 ) 714 (582 ) (91 ) (5,516 ) 132 22 Financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 0 1 - - 0 1 0 Proceeds from debt 4,291 1,519 207 32 5,127 1,726 267 Repayment of debt (2,930 ) (2,472 ) (434 ) (67 ) (6,953 ) (2,906 ) (450 ) Dividend paid - - - - (677 ) - - Other (12 ) (48 ) 42 7 (41 ) (6 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,349 (1,000 ) (185 ) (28 ) (2,544 ) (1,185 ) (184 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12 (44 ) (16 ) (3 ) (38 ) (60 ) (10 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,592 (1,287 ) 455 70 (8,932 ) (832 ) (129 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 3,475 7,090 5,803 899 13,999 7,090 1,098 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 5,067 5,803 6,258 969 5,067 6,258 969





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Result

% of

Revenue

Share-based Compensation % of

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Result

% of

Revenue

RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 2,739 76.4 % 10 0.3 % 2,729 76.1 % Other operating costs 12 0.3 % - 0.0 % 12 0.3 % Selling and marketing expenses 161 4.5 % 1 0.0 % 160 4.5 % General and administrative expenses 392 10.9 % 17 0.5 % 375 10.4 % Pre-opening expenses 16 0.4 % - 0.0 % 16 0.4 % Total operating costs and expenses 3,320 92.5 % 28 0.8 % 3,292 91.7 % Income (losses) from operations 629 17.5 % 28 0.8 % 657 18.3 % Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Result % of

Revenue Share-based Compensation % of

Revenue Non-GAAP

Result % of

Revenue US$ US$ US$ (in millions) Hotel operating costs 424 76.4 % 2 0.3 % 422 76.1 % Other operating costs 2 0.3 % - 0.0 % 2 0.3 % Selling and marketing expenses 25 4.5 % 0 0.0 % 25 4.5 % General and administrative expenses 61 10.9 % 2 0.5 % 59 10.4 % Pre-opening expenses 3 0.4 % - 0.0 % 3 0.4 % Total operating costs and expenses 515 92.5 % 4 0.8 % 511 91.7 % Income (losses) from operations 97 17.5 % 4 0.8 % 101 18.3 % Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP Result % of

Revenue Share-based Compensation % of

Revenue Non-GAAP

Result % of

Revenue RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 2,463 105.8 % 10 0.4 % 2,453 105.4 % Other operating costs 12 0.5 % - 0.0 % 12 0.5 % Selling and marketing expenses 107 4.6 % 1 0.0 % 106 4.6 % General and administrative expenses 328 14.1 % 24 1.0 % 304 13.1 % Pre-opening expenses 21 0.9 % - 0.0 % 21 0.9 % Total operating costs and expenses 2,931 125.9 % 35 1.4 % 2,896 124.5 % Income (losses) from operations (575 ) -24.7 % 35 1.4 % (540 ) -23.3 % Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP Result % of

Revenue Share-based Compensation % of

Revenue Non-GAAP

Result % of

Revenue RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 2,135 109.3 % 11 0.6 % 2,124 108.7 % Other operating costs 7 0.4 % - 0.0 % 7 0.4 % Selling and marketing expenses 107 5.5 % 1 0.1 % 106 5.4 % General and administrative expenses 263 13.5 % 26 1.3 % 237 12.2 % Pre-opening expenses 99 5.1 % - 0.0 % 99 5.1 % Total operating costs and expenses 2,611 133.8 % 38 2.0 % 2,573 131.8 % Income (losses) from operations (494 ) -25.3 % 38 1.9 % (456 ) -23.4 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Result % of

Revenue Share-based Compensation % of

Revenue Non-GAAP

Result % of

Revenue RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 5,202 88.0 % 20 0.3 % 5,182 87.7 % Other operating costs 24 0.4 % - 0.0 % 24 0.4 % Selling and marketing expenses 268 4.5 % 2 0.0 % 266 4.5 % General and administrative expenses 720 12.2 % 41 0.7 % 679 11.5 % Pre-opening expenses 37 0.6 % - 0.0 % 37 0.6 % Total operating costs and expenses 6,251 105.7 % 63 1.0 % 6,188 104.7 % Income (losses) from operations 54 0.9 % 63 1.1 % 117 2.0 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Result % of

Revenue Share-based Compensation % of

Revenue Non-GAAP

Result % of

Revenue US$ US$ US$ (in millions) Hotel operating costs 806 88.0 % 3 0.3 % 803 87.7 % Other operating costs 4 0.4 % - 0.0 % 4 0.4 % Selling and marketing expenses 41 4.5 % 0 0.0 % 41 4.5 % General and administrative expenses 112 12.2 % 7 0.7 % 105 11.5 % Pre-opening expenses 6 0.6 % - 0.0 % 6 0.6 % Total operating costs and expenses 969 105.7 % 10 1.0 % 959 104.7 % Income (losses) from operations 8 0.9 % 10 1.1 % 18 2.0 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP Result % of

Revenue Share-based Compensation % of

Revenue Non-GAAP

Result % of

Revenue RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 4,512 113.8 % 21 0.5 % 4,491 113.3 % Other operating costs 15 0.4 % - 0.0 % 15 0.4 % Selling and marketing expenses 253 6.4 % 2 0.1 % 251 6.3 % General and administrative expenses 579 14.6 % 44 1.1 % 535 13.5 % Pre-opening expenses 210 5.3 % - 0.0 % 210 5.3 % Total operating costs and expenses 5,569 140.5 % 67 1.7 % 5,502 138.8 % Income (losses) from operations (1,351 ) -34.1 % 67 1.7 % (1,284 ) -32.4 %





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) (548 ) (248 ) 378 59 (2,683 ) 130 21 Share-based compensation expenses 38 35 28 4 67 63 10 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 34 (238 ) 58 9 1,037 (180 ) (28 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) (476 ) (451 ) 464 72 (1,579 ) 13 3 Adjusted earnings (losses) per share (non-GAAP)(2) Basic (0.17 ) (0.14 ) 0.15 0.02 (0.55 ) 0.00 0.00 Diluted (0.17 ) (0.14 ) 0.14 0.02 (0.55 ) 0.00 0.00 Adjusted earnings (losses) per ADS (non-GAAP) Basic (1.66 ) (1.45 ) 1.49 0.23 (5.51 ) 0.05 0.01 Diluted (1.66 ) (1.45 ) 1.43 0.22 (5.51 ) 0.04 0.01 Weighted average number of shares used in computation Basic 2,864,733,442 3,109,432,473 3,114,135,304 3,114,135,304 2,862,435,229 3,111,794,826 3,111,794,826 Diluted 2,864,733,442 3,109,432,473 3,273,978,191 3,273,978,191 2,862,435,229 3,166,582,955 3,166,582,955 (2) Due to the sub-division of our shares in Q2, the Company revised prior comparative periods to conform to the current period presentation. Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) (548 ) (248 ) 378 59 (2,683 ) 130 21 Interest income (26 ) (22 ) (17 ) (3 ) (55 ) (39 ) (6 ) Interest expense 142 110 102 16 279 212 33 Income tax expense (68 ) (122 ) 132 20 (98 ) 10 1 Depreciation and amortization 331 352 362 56 652 714 111 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (169 ) 70 957 148 (1,905 ) 1,027 160 Share-based compensation 38 35 28 4 67 63 10 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 34 (238 ) 58 9 1,037 (180 ) (28 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (97 ) (133 ) 1,043 161 (801 ) 910 142



Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q2 2021

Closed (2)

in Q2 2021

Net added

in Q2 2021

As of

June 30, 2021 (3)

As of

June 30, 2021

Leased and owned hotels 18 (7 ) 11 675 91,892 Manachised and franchised hotels 381 (149 ) 232 6,329 575,778 Total 399 (156 ) 243 7,004 667,670 (1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to Huazhu and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly include non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q2 2021, we temporarily closed 8 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.

(3) As of June 30, 2021, 32 hotels were requisitioned by governmental authorities.





As of June 30, 2021 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,451 1,295 Leased and owned hotels 417 3 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,034 1,292 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,553 1,401 Leased and owned hotels 258 13 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,295 1,388 Total 7,004 2,696





Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition For the quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, yoy 2020 2021 2021 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 205 243 311 51.8 % Manachised and franchised hotels 181 203 246 36.2 % Blended 185 209 255 38.3 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 67.4% 64.0% 81.1% 13.7 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 69.1% 66.6% 82.5% 13.4 p.p. Blended 68.8% 66.2% 82.3% 13.5 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 138 156 252 82.7 % Manachised and franchised hotels 125 135 203 62.7 % Blended 127 138 210 65.5 %





For the quarter ended June 30, June 30, yoy 2019 2021 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 281 311 10.4 % Manachised and franchised hotels 225 246 9.2 % Blended 236 255 7.9 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 89.4% 81.1% -8.4p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 86.3% 82.5% -3.8p.p. Blended 86.9% 82.3% -4.6p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 252 252 0.1 % Manachised and franchised hotels 194 203 4.4 % Blended 206 210 2.2 %





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

June 30,

For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

June 30, change ended

June 30, change ended

June 30, change 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,017 3,017 107 168 57.7% 146 196 34.4% 73.1% 85.8% 12.7 Leased and owned hotels 408 408 109 191 75.7% 154 227 47.6% 70.8% 84.2% 13.5 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,609 2,609 106 163 53.6% 144 189 31.3% 73.7% 86.2% 12.5 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,520 1,520 172 272 57.8% 254 336 32.3% 68.0% 81.0% 13.1 Leased and owned hotels 213 213 182 316 73.3% 285 405 42.3% 64.0% 77.9% 13.9 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,307 1,307 170 262 54.1% 247 321 29.9% 68.9% 81.7% 12.8 Total 4,537 4,537 133 210 58.1% 187 250 33.9% 71.1% 83.9% 12.8





Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

June 30,



For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

June 30, change ended

June 30, change ended

June 30, change 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 (p.p.) Economy hotels 2,308 2,308 179 168 -5.9% 193 195 1.2% 92.5% 86.0% -6.5 Leased and owned hotels 392 392 202 187 -7.2% 217 223 2.9% 93.3% 84.1% -9.2 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,916 1,916 172 163 -5.6% 187 188 0.8% 92.3% 86.5% -5.8 Midscale and upscale hotels 931 931 285 269 -5.7% 337 338 0.1% 84.6% 79.7% -4.9 Leased and owned hotels 184 184 350 311 -11.1% 406 401 -1.4% 86.1% 77.7% -8.5 Manachised and franchised hotels 747 747 264 255 -3.3% 314 317 1.1% 84.1% 80.4% -3.7 Total 3,239 3,239 216 203 -5.7% 240 243 1.0% 89.7% 83.8% -6.0



Operating Results: Legacy-DH (4)

Number of hotels Number of

rooms Unopened hotels

in pipeline Opened

in Q2 2021

Closed

in Q2 2021

Net added

in Q2 2021

As of

June 30, 2021(5)









As of

June 30, 2021









As of

June 30, 2021

Leased hotels 1 - 1 74 13,839 27 Manachised and franchised hotels 1 - 1 48 10,775 11 Total 2 - 2 122 24,614 38 (4) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(5) As of June 30, 2021, a total of 5 DH brand hotels were temporarily closed due to COVID-19, and 1 hotel was closed for renovation.





For the quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, yoy 2020 2021 2021 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 82.4 77.9 85.2 3.4 % Manachised and franchised hotels 96.5 59.0 77.9 -19.3 % Blended 86.5 68.5 81.5 -5.8 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 18.7% 14.6% 20.0% 1.3p.p. Managed and franchised hotels 17.3% 26.5% 30.8% 13.5p.p. Blended 18.3% 18.8% 24.4% 6.1p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 15.4 11.4 17.0 10.7 % Managed and franchised hotels 16.7 15.6 24.0 43.5 % Blended 15.8 12.9 19.8 25.6 %



Hotel Portfolio by Brand

Total Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,465 370,297 1,307 HanTing Hotel 2,834 260,252 740 Hi Inn 430 25,419 83 Elan Hotel(6) 976 60,645 431 Ibis Hotel 211 22,320 41 Zleep Hotels 14 1,661 12 Midscale hotels 2,146 241,370 1,121 Ibis Styles Hotel 78 9,046 19 Starway Hotel 477 39,524 279 JI Hotel 1,203 148,008 616 Orange Hotel 360 40,285 202 CitiGO Hotel(7) 28 4,507 5 Upper midscale hotels 406 60,926 248 Crystal Orange Hotel 129 17,517 60 Manxin Hotel 68 6,764 54 Madison Hotel 31 4,745 40 Mercure Hotel 117 19,786 57 Novotel Hotel 13 3,579 17 IntercityHotel(8) 48 8,535 20 Upscale hotels 103 18,105 56 Joya Hotel 9 1,760 0 Blossom House 29 1,420 30 Grand Mercure Hotel 7 1,485 6 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(9) 51 12,239 12 MAXX (10) 5 777 6 Jaz in the City 2 424 2 Others 6 1,586 2 Other hotels(11) 6 1,586 2 Total 7,126 692,284 2,734

(6) As of June 30, 2021, 17 Ni Hao Hotels were included in the operational hotel for Elan Hotels and 111 Ni Hao hotels were included in the pipeline for Elan Hotels.

(7) We completed CitiGO acquisition in May 2021.

(8) As of June 30, 2021, 2 operational hotels and 4 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.

(9) As of June 30, 2021, 1 operational hotel and 5 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.

(10) As of June 30, 2021, 5 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.

(11) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).

1 Hotel turnover refers to total transaction value of room and non-room revenue from Huazhu hotels (i.e., leased and operated, manachised and franchised hotels).

2 The conversion of Renminbi (“RMB”) into United States dollars (“US$”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.4566 on June 30, 2021 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/hist/dat00_ch.htm.

3 Legacy-Huazhu refers to Huazhu and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

4 As of June 30, 2021, the Company is still process the evaluating the purchase price allocation of CitiGO. Hence, the financial results for the second quarter of 2021 are based on the preliminary numbers and are subject to change upon finalization.

